Butler, Hamilton counties seize large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine

The investigation ended with the arrest of Errol Baker, 42, who is being held in the Butler County Jail on two first-degree felony counts of drug possession.

Officer recovered from the two apartments about 120 grams of fentanyl, which could kill as many as 60,000 people; more than 90 grams of cocaine, $5,400, a 2017 Mercedes-Benz vehicle, and a Slingshot motorcycle.

“This case represents the continued dedication of the BURN Task Force to identifying and removing high-level drug traffickers from our communities,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “Fentanyl is a deadly poison, and those who profit from its distribution will be held accountable.”