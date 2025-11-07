Clark State PAC adds Southern sounds of JJ Grey & Mofro to season

Grey’s trademark baritone has become one of the unique voices in American roots music and with Mofro’s fuse rock, blues, soul and funk it will come together for a high-energy experience or as the New York Times describes it “…impassioned singing, riff-based Southern rock, cold-blooded swamp funk and sly Memphis soul…”.

Since debuting in 2001, Grey has become familiar to audiences opening for legends including B.B. King, The Allman Brothers Band, The Black Crowes, Mavis Staples and Jeff Beck and on the major festival circuits crossing several genres from Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo to Austin City Limits to Byron Bay Blues Festival, Montreal Jazz Festival and Fuji Rock in Japan as a testament to versatility.

Grey is touring in support of his latest album, 2024’s “Olustee,” his 10th studio release and his first self-produced project. The album is described as deeply personal yet universally resonant, exploring themes of redemption, resilience, friendship and living in the moment with the songs bringing up imagery from his North Florida home.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to pac.clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-3874.