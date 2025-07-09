Breaking: UD’s Greater West Dayton Business Incubator selects Cornerstone home

PHOTOS: Meet Arrow, Hamilton City School's new therapy dog

Arrow is the first-ever Hamilton City Schools therapy dog, and she was introduced to administrators at a staff retreat before the start of the 2025-2026 school year that starts Aug. 11, 2025. Arrow will serve the district, but the goal is to have a therapy dog in every building. A Hamilton Community Foundation fund, Pawsitive Connections, was established to help that goal. Pictured is Arrow interacting with school administrators on Monday, July 28, 2025, during first day of a multi-day retreat. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF