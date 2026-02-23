Breaking: UD bans outside students, requires ID bracelets for St. Patrick’s party

PHOTOS: OSU opens new $1.9B University Hospital

OSU opens new, $1.9B University Hospital
OSU opens new, $1.9B University Hospital
OSU opens new, $1.9B University Hospital
OSU opens new, $1.9B University Hospital
2026 0222 Patient Move Day BJP
1 / 5
The new 26-story University Hospital at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. CONTRIBUTED BY OSU WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER