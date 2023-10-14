PHOTOS: Xenia hosts annual Harvest on Main event Saturday

1 / 12
Hundreds of people turn out for Harvest on Main Street and Route 68 Toy Mall Monster Bash in Xenia, Saturday, October 14, 2023. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top