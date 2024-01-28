Springfield Kroger evacuated by employees

“There was no gas that was ever in the building at any time - just out of extreme caution is why the building was evacuated and remains evacuated until repairs are complete,” according to the Springfield Fire Division.

No injuries were reported.

About 10 to 12 first responders from the Springfield Fire Rescue responded to investigate.

Customers left groceries in their shopping carts and evacuated the store.

Columbia Gas is on scene making repairs, according to the fire division.