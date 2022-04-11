VOTER GUIDE: Warren County Auditor

Matt Nolan

City: Lebanon

Education: Juris Doctorate, Ohio State Moritz College of Law, 2008; Miami University B.A., 2005.

Employment: Warren County Auditor, Deputy Warren County Auditor, Assistant Warren County Prosecutor

Community involvement: Warren County Republican Party Executive Board, Area Progress Council Board, Warren County Community Services Board, past president Lebanon Kiwanis, past president Elizabeth’s New Life Center, co-chair of the Ohio Auditor’s Association Property tax and Valuation Committee, appointed by governor to State Low Income Housing Tax Credit Committee.

Why are you seeking elected office? We have accomplished a lot in eight years, but this position is too important to rest on our laurels. We have done the largest tax rollback in state history, achieved a AAA bond rating for the first time, received the top rating repeatedly from the Auditor of State’s office, all while keeping payroll below the 2014 levels for eight years. Every one of these accomplishments saves the people of Warren County money, some a little, some a lot. I want to stay as your county auditor to keep doing and improving on that. I believe Warren County government provides the best service for the least amount of money possible. That cannot continue without an experienced, proven, fiscally conservative auditor.

Why should voters elect you? Conservative experience matters. This is not a political position, this is a position where you must know everything that is happening in county finances every day, and I have proven that I do. I am the watchdog of every dime that comes into the county and goes out. Warren County deserves a fiscal officer that is an expert in government finance, an auditor who is qualified to handle the valuation of one of the fastest growing counties in Ohio, and a public official who has dedicated his whole career to making Warren County the best place to live, work and play. I am the only candidate for auditor who has any experience in government finance, I am the only candidate for auditor who has ever been involved in the valuation of property and I am the only candidate for auditor who has been an active part of the Warren County community. I love my job, and I love the opportunity to serve the people of Warren County.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Maintain conservative spending 2. Increase efficiency across county government 3. Continue streak of top audit award in the state of Ohio

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. Lower the sales tax, now that the county jail has been completed, this will save every taxpayer in the county money on nearly every purchase they make. Eliminate all general fund debt. The county already has the least debt of any county in the state, but our aggressive plan will eliminate all debt. Conservative budgeting practices have resulted in surpluses in every year of my tenure — allowing for multiple tax rollbacks and the largest tax holiday in Ohio history. 2. By embracing technology, the Warren County is at the forefront of efficiency in government. We have the highest percentage of electronic property transfers in the state, this allows for reduced staffing and savings for property owners. Our offices are virtually paperless this cuts costs and allowed us to stay open every day. 3. First and foremost, my job is to monitor the flow of taxpayer dollars. State Auditor Faber has repeatedly recognized our office as amongst the top in Ohio for our audit.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I am supported by the people you trust in Warren County including: Sheriff Sims, Treasurer Wright, Senator Wilson, Recorder Oda, every mayor in Warren County, township fiscal officers and businesses leaders in Warren County who expect experienced professional leadership from the county’s CFO. I love the work we do and would be honored for your trust and vote in the May election.