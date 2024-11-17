‘We will not tolerate hate’: Ohio governor, others issue statements after Neo-Nazi march in Columbus

“There is no place in this State for hate, bigotry, antisemitism, or violence, and we must denounce it where we see it,” the statement posted to social media reads.

The Columbus Dispatch reported no arrests were made in the march that occurred in the Short North area of Columbus. Videos were posted to social media in the early afternoon showing about a dozen people wearing all black, donning the red face masks DeWine mentioned and carrying black flags with swastikas on them.

Police said people reported the group may have been in physical altercations with civilians in the area, according to the Dispatch.

In a statement on X, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein also condemned the Neo-Nazi march, saying, “This is not who we are, and we will not tolerate or normalize this disgusting ideology in any form.”

His post also said, “Your hate isn’t welcome in our city.”

To those involved in the neo-Nazi march in the Short North today, take your flags and the masks you hide behind and go home and never come back.



The American Jewish Committee also issued a statement, according to the Dispatch.

“AJC is grateful to the Columbus police for acting to quell this unauthorized march and for city officials’ forceful response to this act of cowardice. We cannot allow agitators to stoke fear in a city where diversity and tolerance is one of its hallmarks. Hate has no place in Columbus. Not now, not ever.”