OPN April 17 send: Schools face reserves cap

As always, I’m more than happy to take questions, tips, or concerns. I can be reached at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or on X at @AveryKreemer.

State budget could force area schools to cut reserves by more than $500M

• The story: Area school districts would have to spend or refund to local taxpayers more than half a billion dollars under a measure in Ohio’s proposed state budget limiting school district cash reserves to 30%.

• Opposing motives: While lawmakers say this proposal could help alleviate the burden homeowners are feeling after property tax hikes, some school officials say it could put schools in a fiscally precarious situation and cost taxpayers more money in the long term.

• Impact: This could impact 47 of the 57 school districts in Butler, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties, according an analysis by this news outlet of data provided by the nonpartisan Legislative Service Commission — to a total of $553.7 million.

• Zoom in: Dayton Public Schools, for example, ended fiscal year 2024 with nearly $139.2 million cash on hand, equivalent to roughly 58.2% of its budget, according to the LSC. The district would have to lower that amount by more than $67 million under the budget proposal. DPS’ treasurer said they’ve been deficit spending and relying on the carryover amount.

• Here’s the story from Eileen McClory and I.

Should Ohio’s county coroners be elected? Ohio House says no

• The story: Ohioans would no longer elect their county coroners if a provision passed by the Ohio House makes its way into state law.

• Cutting coroners: The Republican-led Ohio House folded a provision into its budget proposal that would turn all 88 Ohio county coroner offices into offices appointed by county commissioners. Appointed coroners, like elected coroners today, would still serve four-year terms under the proposal. Duly elected coroners would be allowed serve out the remainder of their terms.

• Why?: GOP House leaders framed the change as a way to simplify matters as Ohio struggles with a lack of qualified candidates running for coroner.

• Quote: ”We think it’s just time to get away from the entire process,“ said Rep. Brian Stewart, a former Pickaway County commissioner. ”I don’t think there’s a Democrat and a Republican way to sign a death certificate. I think it’s time to just simplify matters (and) let the county commissioners retain a coroner the same way they retain a dozen other officials to do a very specialized job."

• Coroners’ view: “We’d love to improve the system if there’s ways to improve it,” said Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger. “This saves no money; it changes nothing. It doesn’t improve any system, but it gives all the power to three people — the coroner’s not accountable to anyone other than those three people.”

• Context: Harshbarger, a Republican who has long run unopposed in the county, won another four-year term last year that will take him through 2028. If the House’s provision had been law of the land last year, Harshbarger’s political fate would have been decided by the three Democrats who manned the Montgomery County Commission at the time.

• Here’s my full story.

Local political news of the week

• DEI disagreement: Dayton Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday against signing an anti-DEI pledge sent by the Trump administration, saying the pledge would substantively limit the schools’ ability to do their job. Here’s Eileen McClory with the story.

• Bussing changes: Two state legislators who represent parts of the Dayton region say they support a new amendment to the proposed state budget that would prohibit school districts from transferring students at downtown bus hubs in urban areas. Cornelius Frolik has the story.

• Workforce coach: Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel visited Wright State University to develop a plan to best prepare the state for work opportunities promised by JobsOhio. Eileen McClory has the story.

• Oakwood levy: Updates to Oakwood City Schools’ two elementary buildings are the focus of a 4.75-mill, $40 million bond levy on the May 6 ballot that would cost property owners $165.90 a year for each $100,000 in appraised home value. Here’s the story by Jen Balduf.

State political news of the week

• Suspensions suspension: A new law now in effect eliminates some debt-related driver’s license suspensions to make it easier for Ohioans to get back on the road legally. Here’s Jen Balduf with the story.

• Pay raise: If the Ohio House gets its say, county and township officials, judges, and members of county boards of elections will soon 5% annual pay raises through 2029. Here’s my story.

• Funding calls: Ahead of the Ohio Senate’s deliberations on the state budget, chamber Democrats and Black health advocates are encouraging the state to “put your money where your mouth is” on infant and maternal health. Here’s my story.

National political news of the week

• Slight relief: Springfield’s Haitian community is feeling relief after a federal judge said she would prevent the Trump administration from ordering half a million immigrants with temporary status to leave the United States. Here’s Jessica Orozco with the story.

• Buckeyes in D.C.: President Donald Trump welcomed Ohio State’s national championship football team to the White House on Monday, but it was Vice President JD Vance, an Ohio State graduate, who had the surprise moment. Here’s the details from Jeremy P. Kelley.

