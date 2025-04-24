OPN April 24 send:

As always, I’m more than happy to take questions, tips, or concerns. I can be reached at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or on X at @AveryKreemer.

Are Haitians fleeing Springfield? What our reporting found

• The story: Months of harsh scrutiny and facing the threat of deportation from a presidential administration intent on revoking their legal right to stay in the country, a significant portion of Springfield-area Haitians have left, but the majority of appear to be staying put, a Springfield News-Sun investigation found.

• Reasons for staying: Largely, our reporting found that the area’s Haitians have put down roots. They have jobs. Their kids are in school. They have access to health care and other services.

• Data points: The number of Haitian-speaking Clark County residents on public assistance has dropped by thousands of people since last summer. Medicaid enrollment for Haitian-speaking applicants is down by more than a third, food stamps by 63% and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families usage by more than half from July 2024 through March 2025.

• Population 10,000: Clark County Combined Health District leaders have seen a reduction in demand for service, but estimate the number of local Haitians still above 10,000. English language learner enrollment in Springfield City Schools, meanwhile, dropped about 6.6%.

• Find a deep dive from Jessica Orozco and Sydney Dawes here.

Ohio removes requirement for state labor, civil rights laws in the workplace

• The story: Ohio employers will be allowed to forego displaying certain state labor notices in the workplace and instead display them online starting late July.

• The bill: The law will not impact federal labor notice requirements, but it will change how Ohio employers post the state’s laws on minimum wage, prevailing wage, overtime, civil rights, workers compensation, and public employment risk reduction laws.

• Passage: The bill got unanimous support from GOP legislators and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who signed it Monday. It drew opposition from some Democrats, including Rep. Desiree Tims, D-Dayton, who told this outlet that she felt employers might make the laws difficult to find on their websites.

• Savings: Area Sen. George Lang, R-Butler County, said the change in law will save Ohio businesses tens of millions on yearly printing costs. “That is money they can use to reinvest back in their business, hire more people, or for those owners that want to, they can put it in their pocket in the form of higher profits,” said Lang, who encouraged the federal government to follow Ohio’s lead.

• Here’s my full story.

Local political news of the week

• Working through it: Despite efforts by the Trump administration to revoke the legal status — and therefore, work permits — of many Springfield-area Haitian immigrants, local employers say they continue to reliably come to work. Here’s Jessica Orozco.

• Bellbrook snafu: The tax levy vote that Bellbrook had planned for the May 6 ballot was rejected by the Greene County Board of Elections because of a single wrong number. Now, city officials are trying to find out why they weren’t notified of the error until it was too late to fix it. Here’s London Bishop with the story.

• Huber Heights levy: Huber Heights School officials are asking voters for a new 6.9-mill property tax levy in the May election that would raise $7.8 million per year, citing deficit spending in daily operations as the reason for the levy request. Eileen McClory has the story.

State political news of the week

• Food stamp soda ban: The Ohio Senate is preparing to deliberate a House-passed measure to prohibit Ohioans from using food stamps on “sugar-sweetened beverages” when the higher chamber takes up state budget considerations later this month. Here’s my story.

• Online porn: If the Ohio Senate concurs with a House provision, Ohioans would be subject to uploading photos of themselves or their own personal transaction data before accessing content on pornographic websites. Here’s my story.

• Social media laws: A federal court permanently blocked an Ohio law that would have required TikTok, YouTube, Twitch and a wide array of online content platforms to block users under the age of 16 unless they had parental consent. Here’s my story.

National political news of the week

• On the chopping block: Head Start, a program that provides early childhood education and child care arrangements for more than 27,000 Ohio children could see its funding eliminated if a Trump administration budget proposal moves forward. Here’s Sydney Dawes and Eileen McClory.

• DEI distance: All Clark and Champaign County school districts that responded to a News-Sun records request said they signed a federal letter last week certifying that they’re not using what the Trump administration called “illegal DEI practices” relating to diversity, equity and inclusion in schools. Here’s Eileen McClory and Brooke Spurlock with the story.

• Pump the brakes: Honda is debunking talk of a massive production shift from Japan to the United States as a reaction to new Trump administration tariffs. Here’s Tom Gnau with the story.

