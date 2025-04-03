OPN April 3 send: House budget

As always, I’m more than happy to take questions, tips, or concerns. I can be reached at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or on X at @AveryKreemer.

Ohio House unveils budget priorities; ditches DeWine’s big proposals

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• The story: Ohio House GOP leadership unveiled their first official budget priorities this week and made significant changes to Ohio’s K-12 public school funding formula and wiped clean a slate of governor-proposed “sin” tax increases meant to fund new programs.

• Direction change: “I think our budget kind of speaks for itself and what we thought of some of the proposals,” Ohio House Finance Chair Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, told reporters.

• Cleveland Browns: The Browns are looking to move to the ‘burbs, and they’re also hoping to nab $600 million in funding from the state. While Gov. Mike DeWine proposed raising taxes on sports gambling to help pay for a new stadium, House GOP leadership went with a more straightforward $600M bond handout, with certain assurances.

• Family help: Also snuffed was DeWine’s proposal to significantly increase tobacco taxes and use the revenues to fund up to $1,000 refundable tax credits for every child under seven years old. Instead, the House GOP plan creates a $10 million pilot program that splits child care costs three ways: 40% on participating employers, 40% on employees, and 20% on the state.

• School funding: The House, like the governor, tweaked the state’s recurring school funding plan. In this case, it will put about $226 million more state dollars towards public K-12 education than the state did over the previous two years, but school funding advocates say the plan undercuts what would have been a big payday for public schools if the state merely stuck with its ongoing plan.

• Here’s my full story on the bill, which leaderships hopes to pass next week.

State trying again to regulate social media for Ohioans under 16

• The story: Ohio Republicans have introduced a plan to require parental consent before Ohioans under the age of 16 download an app after the state’s first attempt at social media regulation was blocked by a federal court due to free speech concerns.

• Square one: Ohio’s previous plan attempted to make app operators themselves (Meta, X, TikTok, YouTube and others) responsible for verifying the age of its users, notifying parents of an attempted account creation, and blocking the account creation for users under 16 if the parent did not consent.

• New ideas: The new plan represents a slight change in approach — ultimately requiring app marketplaces like the Apple App Store or Google Play to obtain parental consent before any user the store operator “knows or should know is under sixteen years of age” can actually download an app.

• Up in the air: If the bill makes its way into law, it’s not exactly clear whether it will hold up in courts. When Ohio was blocked the first time around, the judge wrote: “Foreclosing minors under sixteen from accessing all content on websites that the Act purports to cover, absent affirmative parental consent, is a breathtakingly blunt instrument for reducing social media’s harm to children.

• Here’s my story on the bill.

Local political news of the week

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

• ‘Tesla takedown’: A crowd of more than 100 people lined both sides of West Dorothy Lane in front of the Tesla Service Center in Moraine on Saturday as part of a nationwide protest movement. Here’s Natalie Jones with the story.

• Rushing: Beavercreek Twp. Trustees do not plan on taking action to reprimand Administrator Ryan Rushing after he was cited with driving drunk at speeds of 98 mph in a 55 mph zone. Aimee Hancock has the story.

• Local spat: DeWine signed the transportation last week, but not before an argument played out locally over a provision that specifically requires the Greater Dayton RTA to contract law enforcement to provide security at its downtown transportation hub — which it seemingly already does. Here’s my story.

State political news of the week

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• Fluoride targeted: An Ohio state rep has proposed a bill that would prohibit adding fluoride to public water systems in the state, a long-standing public health practice to prevent tooth decay. Here’s London Bishop with the story.

• Given name: A new Ohio House bill would require parental permission before public schools could begin addressing students by any name or pronouns that don’t correspond to the student’s birth certificate or biological sex. Here’s my story.

• Annex veto?: Spurred from a saga that saw chunks of Bethel Twp. land annexed into Huber Heights, a Miami County lawmaker is hoping to pass a bill that would have given his county commissioners the power of veto. Here’s my story on the bill.

National political news of the week

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

• Trade tirade: The DOW dropped 1600 points Thursday after President Donald Trump announced a wide range of “reciprocal” tariffs, sending a shock through financial markets across the world. The Associated Press has the story.

• Cloudy forecasts: Federal cuts to national agencies that predict and track weather patterns could impact the accuracy of forecasting and research about the impact of a changing climate. Sydney Dawes has the story.

• Federal dollars: The Trump administration ordered the dismantling, “to the maximum extent of the law,” a federal program that sends hundreds of thousands of dollars to local libraries, museums and even the Cincinnati Zoo. Sydney Dawes has the story.