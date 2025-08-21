OPN Aug. 21 send: Property tax reform, National Guard

I’ll bring you the latest on that and other big stories in local, state and national politics.

You can reach me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can wait till next week and reach out to Avery.

***

Is property tax relief coming?

• The issue: Skyrocketing property values in recent years are feeding massive tax increases in some communities, and state leaders are under the gun to do something about it.

• Again?: Butler, Greene and Montgomery counties are undergoing a full reappraisal this year that will go into effect next year. Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix tells us early indications are values could increase 13% to 25%, as of January 2026.

- I recently spoke to officials from the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office, who noted that Union County recently saw a countywide average increase of 27%, and that kind of number “is what we’ve been seeing for other counties.”

• Working group: After vetoing some property tax reform measures in the state budget, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine created a working group to come up with solutions. Denise Callahan has been covering their deliberations.

• Options: Among other things, the group has discussed limiting school district carryover, giving county budget commissions more power to reduce levies they deem “unnecessary or excessive,” eliminating certain types of tax levies and adjusting the 20-mill floor calculation.

• Deadline: The group has until the end of September to “issue a report with concrete proposals that will provide meaningful tax relief.”

• Nuclear options: The lack of meaningful reform has spurred Butler County leaders to consider pushing for an amendment to the Ohio Constitution to cap property tax increases, while another group seeks to end property taxes altogether.

Ohio National Guard deployed to D.C.

Credit: Avery Kreemer Credit: Avery Kreemer

• National Guard: Ohio is one of several Republican-led states that announced in the last week it will send National Guard troops to Washington D.C. at the request of the Trump administration to support a crackdown on crime and homelessness.

• Impact: Ohio is sending 150 guardsmen. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the deployment won’t cost the state any money or compromise security for Ohioans.

• Critics: A group of activists gathered at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday to criticize DeWine’s decision to send Ohio National Guard members for what organizers called a “bogus” and “manufactured” emergency in Washington D.C.

• Response: DeWine has defended his decision to comply with the White House’s request, saying it’s consistent with previous Ohio National Guard deployments. DeWine sent Ohio National Guard to D.C. in 2020 during protests following the death of George Floyd. In 2023, DeWine sent Guard troops to Texas to monitor the U.S. border with Mexico. He has sent the Guard to other states multiple times to assist following natural disasters.

Local political news of the week

• Hospital levy vote: Dayton city voters in November will decide whether to approve a 1-mill levy that officials say could generate around $2 million annually for 10 years to support creating a new municipal hospital in West Dayton.

• Races shaping up: Hundreds of local candidates have been certified by the Montgomery County Board of Elections to run in Ohio’s Nov. 4 general election. Get a full list of contested races here.

• Busing fight: Dayton Public Schools students will be able to use Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority buses to get to school, after a state law limiting DPS students’ ability to use the RTA was suspended in court. Here’s the latest plan from DPS on how that would work.

State political news of the week

• Got milk?: A bill in the Ohio House of Representatives may give consumers the opportunity to purchase raw milk straight from farmers without first having to buy shares of milk-producing animals. This is despite government warnings that there are greater health risks in consuming unpasteurized milk.

• Free joints?: A recently opened Fairborn smoke shop is offering free “joints” to drum up business — even though Fairborn has a ban on the sale of recreational marijuana. The shop is walking a fine line, similar to promotions that have drawn legal troubles for other shops and calls for additional regulation from Ohio’s governor and legislative leaders. A smoke shop in Trotwood was raided by police last year because of how it advertised intoxicating hemp.

• Food bank funding: Montgomery County officials say their $1 million award to Foodbank Inc. is coming at a time when local food pantries are reporting high and consistent need in the communities they serve. State and federal funding and program cuts have impacted Ohio’s 12 food banks, including Foodbank Inc.

National political news of the week

• VA staffing shortage: A recent Inspector General report found a significant increase in staffing shortages at Veterans Health Administration facilities nationally. Staffing shortages at the VA Dayton Medical Center include clinical medical officers in the fields of urology, surgery, cardiovascular diseases, radiology, medical oncology and other medical areas, the report indicated.

• Fed reserve faceoff: Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook late Wednesday said she wouldn’t leave her post after Trump on social media called on her to resign over an accusation from one his officials that she committed mortgage fraud.

• Congressional wealth: The area’s federal lawmakers span the spectrum of congressional wealth, ranging from tip-top one percenter to decidedly middle class, a Dayton Daily News analysis of new financial disclosures found.

***