OPN Aug. 28 send: Village purge

‘It’d be devastating’: Dozens of local villages face dissolution vote under new Ohio law

• Zoom in: The village of Clifton on the border of Clark and Greene counties, with its centuries-old water-powered mill and quaint opera house, may cease to exist as a village before its 131 residents get a chance to celebrate their bicentennial in a few years.

• Pan out: A Dayton Daily News investigation found Clifton is one of at least 27 villages across southwest Ohio — from Millville in Butler County to Fletcher in Miami County or Catawba in Clark County — that have already failed the state’s new test and will face a dissolution vote after the 2030 Census. More villages may also find themselves on the chopping block if they can’t prove they provide enough services to justify their existence under the new law.

• The law: Passed with bipartisan support, a proponent described the law as a way to ensure villagers are getting services and representation “commensurate” with the taxes they pay. It requires an audit of villages after every U.S. Census to check if they’re providing at least five of 10 public services (with specifications) and have at least one candidate running for every village opening in each election over the past decade.

• Failed before the final: I analyzed local election data and found that 27 of the 37 villages in Montgomery, Clark, Butler, Greene, Miami and Warren counties already failed to field at least one candidate so far this decade, guaranteeing they’ll face a dissolution vote in the early 2030s. The remaining 10 villages are still at risk if they can’t field at least write-in candidates for every opening this year.

• Troubles: “Believe it or not, it’s difficult to get people to serve in those positions,” said Hobert Kendrick, the appointed mayor of Donnelsville, population 255. Donnelsville has already repeatedly failed to field enough candidates according to the state’s new rule.

• ‘Crushing little towns’: Anthony Sartariano, the longest serving member of Clifton’s council, took issue with a 2025-effective bill punishing villages for 2021 and 2023 elections. “What the bill is saying is we’re being held accountable retroactively for things in the past. That’s not fair, in my opinion. Because, if we had known that, we would have doubled our efforts to make sure we didn’t fail on that,” he said.

• Defense: Mathews, who led the bill, defended it. “We’ve worked with many, many interested parties and went though a very rigorous committee process and amendment process,” Mathews said. “If there are reasons to change, we can evaluate that, however, having clear rules between now and the census allows our villages to step up and provide the services that our villagers expect.”

• Here’s my full story on this issue.

Dayton’s congressman once sought to block government ownership of private companies

• Current events: Last week, the U.S. federal government agreed to a 10% stake in Intel, a stake said to be worth $8.9 billion, in one of the largest government steps of its kind in American history.

• Flashback: In 2009, Dayton’s congressman, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, took moves to block exactly this kind of intervention by introducing a constitutional amendment to prohibit the United States government from owning any stock in corporations, motivated by fears the Obama administration would seek stock during the automotive bailout.

• Same stance: “Congressman Turner’s position has not changed,” a spokeswoman for Turner said when asked about his current stance on government intervention of private companies. That belief is shared by various Republican office-holders and conservative figures.

• Quotes: On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy,told an Ohio Chamber of Commerce forum at Wright State University: “I just hope we stop taking equity stakes in companies.” Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said in a post on X: “If socialism is government owning the means of production, wouldn’t the government owning part of Intel be a step toward socialism?”

• Reasoning: “This deal delivers for the American people, strengthens U.S. chipmaking, and makes clear that America is leading the way in the tech industry,” the U.S. Department of Commerce said on X.

• Thomas Gnau has the full story.

Local political news of the week

• Mayoral forum: The two people running to be Dayton’s mayor met this week for a candidate forum at Wright State University where they answered a variety of questions about their funding priorities, the economic challenges the city faces and their ideas and plans for improving the city. Here’s Cornelius Frolik.

• Kettering: Shake-ups abound in Kettering as Councilwoman Jyl Hall resigns and the city prepares for a November election to replace retiring Mayor Peggy Lehner and to add two new members to council. Jen Balduf has both stories.

• Back to the bus?: A community coalition is offering to buy RTA bus passes for some Dayton Public Schools high school students after the state blocked the district from using the regional bus system to get kids to school. Here’s Eileen McClory.

State political news of the week

• Ramaswamy: Ohio’s future prosperity will require three imperatives, gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told an Ohio Chamber forum at Wright State University: reforming education, ensuring energy abundance and reversing relatively flat growth trendlines in the state’s population. Thomas Gnau has the story.

• Voting fights: Two voting rights groups filed a lawsuit against the Ohio Secretary of State and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles over a rule that went into effect this year that changes how some adults can register to vote. Here’s Sydney Dawes with the story.

• Xenia exit: Ron Lewis, a state appeals judge from Xenia who hopes to win a seat on the Ohio Supreme Court, is withdrawing his name from seeking the party’s endorsement in the upcoming primary election — even though he already won a pre-vote among those who make the formal pick. Andrew Tobias with Signal Statewide has the story.

National political news of the week

• Pressure from the top: President Donald Trump pledged on his social media site last week that he would do away with mail-in voting, which was the method of choice for 1.1 million of Ohio’s 8 million registered voters last November. Based on the U.S. Constitution, there is little he can do on his own, experts say. Sydney Dawes has the story.

• Budget priorities: Two Republican members of Ohio’s Congressional delegation talked budget priorities to a Wright State University audience this week, one stressing the importance of a balanced federal budget and the other settling for passing any budget at all. Thomas Gnau has the story.

• Show of faith: The U.S. House is expected to vote on an amendment by Dayton’s congressman emphasizing the importance of a new autonomous fighter managed by teams at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, even though a prototype of the uncrewed fighter flew for just the first time Wednesday. Here’s Thomas Gnau.

