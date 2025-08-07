OPN Aug 7 send: Redistricting revision

***

Ohio preps for new congressional maps as states threaten gerrymandering

• The lede: Ohio lawmakers are preparing for yet another round of congressional redistricting, this time with the backdrop of red and blue states across the country threatening to use gerrymandering to tip the scales in the closely contested U.S. House of Representatives.

• Again?: When Ohio redrew its 15 congressional districts at the start of this decade, the Republican-drafted plan was adopted by a simple majority vote along party lines. Under the Ohio Constitution, this meant the maps would only go into effect for two election cycles. A unanimous vote would have cemented the maps for the entire decade.

• Remit: Now, the state will need to go through the redistricting process once more, this time to set the congressional districts for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 elections.

• Backdrop: Texas is underway with an effort to redraw its 38 congressional districts in an attempt to secure five more GOP seats in the U.S. House following pressure from President Donald Trump.

• Ante upped: In response, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California threatened that his state would take the same tack in favor of Democrats, thus setting off a cascade of Republican and Democratic leaders more openly talking about using gerrymandering as a political bludgeon.

• Outlook: It remains to be seen what sort of impact this national conversation will have on Ohio’s upcoming process. The Ohio Constitution has measures intended to protect against partisan gerrymandering on the state legislative level, and to a lesser extent on the federal level. But it’s unclear to what extent these measures can actually prevent gerrymandering.

• Here’s my full story.

***

Do private schools offer Ohio students a better education? Not necessarily

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

• The story: While private schools in low-performing districts like Dayton, Springfield and Middletown tend to outperform the local school district, a chunk of Ohio’s near $1 billion in taxpayer-funded private school vouchers is subsidizing private schools in the suburbs that don’t perform as well as the nearby public schools.

• Our analysis: This news outlet compared proficiency test score data — English and math scores from grades 3-8 — from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce for 58 private schools and 24 local school districts across the region.

• Low-performing districts outmatched: The public school districts in the analysis with the lowest proficiency scores were Dayton, Trotwood, Springfield and Middletown. Of the 17 private schools located in those districts, all but one private school outscored the public school districtwide average in English Language Arts (ELA) and math.

• High-performing districts: In higher-performing districts like Beavercreek, Centerville, Mason and Springboro, only one of the nine private schools outscored the public districts in ELA and math.

• Disparity: Some of the public school districts with the highest voucher enrollments outperform private schools where parents are sending their kids. Behind Dayton, Lakota Local Schools has the second-highest EdChoice enrollment in the region (2,043 students in the 2023-2024 school year), and Centerville ranked fourth (848 students).

• Eileen McClory has the full analysis.

Local political news of the week

• The show goes on: Dayton-area NPR and PBS stations say they’ll stay on the air, with potential programming changes, following Congress’ decision to eliminate longstanding public broadcasting funding. Sydney Dawes has the full story.

• Changing of the guard: After nearly three decades in elected office at the municipal and state level, Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner has decided not to seek another term. Jen Balduf has the story.

• Tax levies: With this November’s ballot issue deadline now in the rearview, Dayton-area voters are likely voting on a handful of local tax issues. Sydney Dawes has the full list for Montgomery County here, and for Greene County here.

State political news of the week

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

• New tack: Disgusted with the state legislature’s attempts (or lack thereof) at fixing rising property taxes, Butler County politicians are proposing a rival constitutional amendment ballot question on tax reform. Denise Callahan has the full story.

• Change of plans: State law will soon forbid public buildings from stocking menstrual products in the men’s restroom, forcing the Dayton Metro Library and many libraries across the to change their policy. Here’s my story.

National political news of the week

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

• ‘Talk to us’: While U.S. Rep. Mike Turner spoke to members of the Dayton Defense trade group within the DoubleTree by Hilton Thursday, a crowd of about 40 people outside urged him to speak with constituents in public “town hall” meetings. Here’s Thomas Gnau.

• School nutrition: The trend for more than a decade has been to increase access to school lunch, but recent federal budget cuts to Medicaid and SNAP threaten how many students may automatically qualify for free meals. Here’s Eileen McClory.

• Vax rates: U.S. kindergarten vaccination rates inched down again last year, and the share of children with vaccine exemptions rose to an all-time high, according to federal data posted Thursday. This follows a Dayton Daily News analysis in the spring that found a similar trend locally. Josh Sweigart and Daphne Graeter have the story.

***