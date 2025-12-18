OPN Dec. 18 send:

Quick note: The next two Thursdays coincide with Christmas Day and New Years Day, so we’ve decided to take a two week hiatus from the newsletter. Thank you all for reading throughout this year, have a happy holiday season, and stay safe. I’ll be back in your inbox on Jan. 8, 2026.

***

‘Not a good situation’: DeWine warns of workforce shortage in Springfield when TPS for Haitians ends Feb. 3

• The story: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is warning that Springfield-area employers will face severe workforce challenges following the expiration of legal status for thousands of Haitians on Feb. 3. • Quote: “Employers tell me on that date, many of these — maybe most — of the Haitians who are working there will no longer be legal. Once they go from legal, which they are now, to not being legal, they cannot employ them," DeWine told reporters at a press event. • ‘Whatever the consequences’: The expiration, DeWine said, will lead to an untold number of unfilled jobs in the Springfield area. “You’re going to have, whatever the consequences are of 10,000 — or who knows how many, no one knows really — people who are no longer being able to be employed,” he said. • The situation: DeWine jumped to Haitian immigrants’ defense when the national spotlight was shone on Springfield in 2024. He repeated that, despite language barriers and cultural challenges, they’ve been reliable for the area’s employers and have filled a gap in the job market. • Deadline day: The governor said he’s not received word from the federal government regarding targeted immigration enforcement once the temporary protected status expires on Feb. 3, and it’s unknown how many people are still relying on TPS for their legal status. “Many of them are raising families. Some of them have children who are citizens. So yeah, this is not a good situation," DeWine said. • Here’s the story from Josh Sweigart. Vehicle registration, renewal fees to increase in 2026 as lifeline for state highway patrol

• The story: Ohioans will have to shell out more money for their vehicle registration and renewals once a new state law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2026. • Changes: The change in law comes from the most recent state operating budget, which boosts registration and renewal fees for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles by $5 — down from the $10 increase that was asked for by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. • Specifics: Non-commercial registrations and renewal fees will go from $11 a pop to $16, or about a 45% increase. Non-apportioned commercial fees will go from $30 to $35, about a 17% increase. • Why?: The fee increase is expected to bring in an additional $62.5 million to the Department of Public Safety each year, which will be routed to the Ohio Highway Patrol fund to avoid a “looming funding crisis” caused by inflation, officials say. • Read my full story here.

Local political news of the week

• Getting hosed?: The average quarterly water bill for residents of the village of Yellow Springs is $401.46. This is more than three times what residents are paying in Fairborn or Xenia for the same amount of water. In Minster, up in Auglaize County — only slightly smaller than Yellow Springs — the average water bill is $69. London Bishop and Josh Sweigart explore the discrepancies. • Unemployment: Ohio’s unemployment rate fell in September, but the economic indicator doesn’t paint the complete picture of what is seen as a lackluster job market here, economists told this newspaper. Here’s Michael Kurtz. • Quiet down: In Hamilton, where trains blare their horns more than 1,800 times a day, city officials are working on a way to quiet things down. Here’s Michael Pitman.

State political news of the week

Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

• Science of reading: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week that Wright State and Central State are two of 10 Ohio universities not fully compliant with a new state law requiring Ohio’s teaching institutions to ban literacy approaches other than the “science of reading” from their curriculum. Here’s my story with the details. • Youth council: Local state Sen. Willis Blackshear, Jr., D-Dayton, introduced a bill to establish the Statewide Youth Council, which would advise the governor and the General Assembly on legislation and issues that affect youth in the state. Here’s Eileen McClory. • Long time coming: Opinions abound in Ohio as the state gets ready to ban the sale of intoxicating hemp products outside of state-approved recreational marijuana dispensaries, cutting out a major revenue source for hundreds of small businesses across the state. Here’s my story.

National political news of the week

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• Healthcare costs: There won’t be a Christmas miracle in Washington, D.C. on rising health insurance costs for over 20 million Americans. Congress is going home for a holiday break without a deal to help people who will see their insurance premiums go up next year — but the issue certainly isn’t going away. Here’s Jamie Dupree. • Warrior bonus: President Trump on Wednesday promised members of the military a one-time housing allowance payment, being presented as a “warrior’s dividend” of $1,776 per service member. Here’s Thomas Gnau. • Air crash: The U.S. government says the actions of an air traffic controller and Army helicopter pilot played a role in causing the Jan. 29 collision between an airliner and a Black Hawk helicopter near the nation’s capital that resulted in the deaths of 67 people, including Cedarville University student Grace Maxwell. Here’s Michael Kurtz.

***