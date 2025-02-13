OPN Feb 13 send: LG Jim Tressel

As always, I’m more than happy to take questions, tips, or concerns. I can be reached at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or on X at @AveryKreemer.

Also: If you have more specific questions about the Trump Administration’s policy flurry and the local impacts of the cost-slashing Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk, please let us know at this link.

***

Tressel confirmed as state’s next lieutenant governor

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• The story: Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel will be sworn in as lieutenant governor Friday following the legislature’s confirmation of his nomination with bipartisan support in the state Senate and split support in the House.

• Credentials: This will be the first time in political office for Tressel, a 72-year-old who won the national championship with the Buckeyes in 2002 and went on to serve as president of Youngstown State University for nearly a decade until 2023.

• Context: Tressel was Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s surprise choice to fill an LG spot left vacant by Jon Husted, who left office after DeWine appointed him to the U.S. Senate to finish out Vice President JD Vance’s remaining term. He will soon be next-in-line should anything happen to DeWine.

• Process: Tressel was confirmed just days after his nomination. No public confirmation hearings were held; he instead met with lawmakers — not all — in private. Local Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., told this outlet he was confident in Tressel’s ability to do well in the role.

• Opposition: While most Senate Democrats voted in favor, House Democrats were more reticent. Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, told reporters her vote against Tressel wasn’t personal, but that she felt uncomfortable voting to support someone who’s political ideology wasn’t on the record.

• Here’s my story on Wednesday’s confirmation votes.

Senate passes DEI ban, reforms for public college campuses

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• The story: The Ohio Senate voted 21-11 this week to approve a high-profile and sweeping public university reform bill that has been scrutinized for its ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs and state directives meant to combat a perceived anti-conservative bias on campuses.

• Context: Senate Bill 1, hashed out over the past several years, is an ambitious overhaul of Ohio’s 14 state universities and 22 community colleges. On Tuesday, the bill drew over 800 submissions of opposition testimony and produced an eight-and-a-half hour committee hearing. Prior hearings brought just over a dozen proponents.

• The bill would: Ban DEI initiatives; allow the state to withhold university funding for non-compliance; require universities to affirm that they will not require anyone to express “a given ideology, political stance, or view of a social policy;” create a mandatory state-designed American civics class; prohibit full-time university faculty from striking; and more.

• GOP view: The bill sponsor has drawn attention to conservative college students feeling the need to self-censor on campus in order to protect their grade or fit in socially. He said many students, faculty and university trustees told him they were afraid to support S.B.1 publicly, which he said “further makes the case here.”

• Dem view: “By imposing political restrictions on universities, undermining diversity initiatives, and interfering with the rights of faculty, this bill threatens the quality of education our students receive,” said Dayton’s Sen. Willis Blackshear, Jr., a Democrat. “Ohio’s colleges and universities should be places where students learn to think critically and engage with diverse perspectives — not where politicians dictate what can and cannot be taught.”

• Here’s my story on Wednesday’s vote. The bill now heads to the House for further consideration.

Local political news of the week

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

• Flags flagged: Dayton Metro Library officials announced to staff a new policy to remove “permanent displays of flags and other cultural symbols” from library locations, as well as plans to merge its equity department and community development departments. Sydney Dawes has the story.

• Immigration: A woman who was arrested in Greene County by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in January had a previous felony conviction related to entering the United States with a false birth certificate, court records show. London Bishop has the story.

• Springfield: Springfield city officials strongly criticized a man who compared Haitian immigrants' intelligence to that of dogs at Tuesday’s city commission meeting, eventually having the man and one supporter removed from the meeting. Jessica Orozco has the story.

State political news of the week

• Pro sports facilities: Out of left field, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposed a “permanent solution” to a recurring problem Ohio faces when pro sports franchises ask the state to spend millions of dollars to upgrade their facilities. Here’s my story on his proposed plan.

• Plane state: Ohio moved one step closer to making the Wright brothers' Dayton-built Wright Flyer III, which set flight distance and duration records in 1905, the official state airplane Wednesday following a unanimous Senate vote. Here’s my story.

• Switching gears: Former local lawmaker Niraj Antani suspended his campaign for secretary of state once current Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague launched his bid for the post. Antani subsequently launched a campaign for state treasurer, where he’ll face, at least, his former colleague Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, in a primary. Josh Sweigart has the story.

National political news of the week

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

• Tariff stock boon: President Donald Trump’s announcement of steel and aluminum tariffs caused stock prices to soar Monday for Cleveland-based Cleveland-Cliffs, a large area employer at its Middletown Works plant. Josh Sweigart has the story.

• ‘Woke’ road study slowed: A project meant to address negative impacts of the construction of U.S. 35 on Dayton neighborhoods is suspended pending review following orders from the Trump Administration meant to undo “woke” initiatives. Josh Sweigart and Cornelius Frolik have the story.

• RFK heads HHS: The U.S. Senate confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as President Donald Trump’s health secretary, putting the prominent vaccine skeptic in control of $1.7 trillion in federal spending, vaccine recommendations and food safety as well as health insurance programs for roughly half the country. The Associated Press has the story.