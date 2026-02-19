OPN Feb 19 send: Data centers

***

‘Life-changing decision’: Data center growth fuels fears in local communities

• The story: A Dayton Daily News/Journal-News investigation found proposals for massive data centers across southwest Ohio are coupled with apprehension from local communities. The facilities are power-hungry, water-thirsty and subsidized with tax breaks. • High stakes: When Angie Markham first heard that a data center was planned about half a mile from her home in Trenton, her first words to her husband were: “We’re going to have to move.” The project would cover 893,034 square feet on 141 acres, bought from the city of Trenton. That’s the size of more than five Walmart Supercenters. • Other side: For some, data centers come as good news. “They’re talking about $1 billion of investment in the construction, and it may be more,” said Bobby Angst, business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 648 — which covers Butler County and much of Warren County. “That equates to maybe $200 million in wages and benefits for whoever gets to work on these projects,” he said. “That’s a lot for our area.” • Resources: One proposed project in Hamilton — on pause due to electric availability concerns — had a power request of 240 megawatts. That’s enough electricity to power tens of thousands of homes; and there are only 27,000 homes in Hamilton. • Here’s the full story from Bryn Dippold and London Bishop.

Data centers get big tax breaks. Do they create jobs?

• The story: Bobby Angst, an official with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 648, said the data center boom represents an increased demand for electrical workers that he’s scarcely seen over his career. • Quote: “When I first started in the trade, there still used to be an electrical demand,” he said. “There was a lot of manufacturing in this county that has left over the years, and now data centers are bringing that demand back,” Angst said. He added: “I’ve got two or three pages of applicants I’d love to put to work on these projects.” • Flip side: Sean O’Leary, senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, argued that the employment benefits largely expire once the centers are up and running, given that data centers employ few people. • The numbers: There are three data centers proposed for Springfield. One, a $1.3 billion project, estimates a full-time staff of 100 workers. The other two would employ only 20 people each. • Cut rates: All three companies have also negotiated tax abatements, cutting down on the tax revenue returns local and state governments could make off of the projects. “Those are the two primary means — labor and taxes — through which facilities like data centers can make at least some contributions to local economies, but in many cases, even those are being waived,” O’Leary said. • Here’s the full story from Bryn Dippold and London Bishop.

Local political news of the week

• Cross walks: State Representatives Tom Young, R-Washington Twp., and Andrea White, R-Kettering, introduced new legislation aimed at increasing protections for school crossing guards in Ohio by making it a crime not to obey crossing guards. Samantha Wildow has the story. • ‘In the middle’: Springfield Assistant Mayor Tracey Tackett hopes to bridge partisan divides in her run as an independent for the U.S. House of Representatives’ District 4. Jessica Orozco has the story. • Well...: Water use is one of the most commonly cited concerns with data centers nationwide, but just how much water data centers use is a subject of emerging research, said Ramanitharan Kandiah, professor of Environmental Engineering and chair of the Department of Water Resources Management at Central State University. Here’s the story from Bryn Dippold and London Bishop.

State political news of the week

• Ivermectin: A local Republican lawmaker is hoping to make it easier for Ohioans to obtain ivermectin after a pharmacy denied him the drug despite it being a regular part of his treatment for stage four colorectal cancer. Here’s my story. • Keeping track: A new bill from state Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering, looks to improve the way Ohio’s courts, law enforcement departments, prosecutors, penal institutions, and the attorney general’s office track and share fingerprint records and criminal disposition status. Here’s my story. • Lawsuit spat: A Dayton Public Schools board member sharply criticized a new GOP Ohio House bill that would block state funding to hundreds of school districts that are involved, or tangentially involved, in a lawsuit challenging the state’s universal school voucher system. Here’s my story.

National political news of the week

• Tariff tiff: Dayton Congressman Rep. Mike Turner has joined with a California congresswoman to introduce a bill that would require congressional approval before tariffs can be imposed against NATO-member nations. Here’s the story from Thomas Gnau. • Fuyao frenzy: Allegations involving Moraine’s Fuyao Glass America have drawn criticism and concerns from Ohio’s U.S. senators, and a former senator hoping to return to the chamber. Here’s Thomas Gnau. • Voting: As President Donald Trump gets ready to give his State of the Union Address to Congress on Feb. 24, GOP senators are gearing up for a fight over national voting laws, which could force changes in Ohio elections and bring about an old-style filibuster on the Senate floor. Here’s Jamie Dupree.

