OPN Feb 26 send:

Ohio legislature bans ranked choice voting

• The story: Ranked choice voting is now set to be officially banned at the state and local levels after the Ohio House on Wednesday signed off on a prohibition passed by the Senate last year. • One more step: The House’s 63-27 vote sends Senate Bill 63, originally introduced by Republican Sen. Theresa Gavarone of Bowling Green and Columbus Democrat Sen. Bill DeMora — a paid Democratic party operative — to the desk of Gov. Mike DeWine for final approval. • What’s that?: Ranked choice allows voters to rank their preferred candidates. Broadly, the higher a voter ranks a candidate, the more points that candidate gets in the count. Tabulation can take multiple rounds, each time eliminating the last-placed candidate and redistributing their first-ranked votes to whomever the voter picked as their second choice candidate, and so on until a winner is decided. • Power of the purse: Local governments could theoretically still choose to implement ranked choice. But, by doing so, the municipalities would lose all claims to their payments from Ohio’s local government fund — a pool of money equal to 1.7% of the state’s total tax revenue, disbursed to municipalities on a per capita basis. • Impact: The move preempts the adoption of ranked choice, which is not currently used anywhere in Ohio but has been seen as a possibility locally, particularly in Riverside. • Here’s my full story.

Ohio politicians distance themselves from Wexner campaign donations

• The story: Ohio politicians are distancing themselves from Columbus billionaire Les Wexner as members of Congress turn their attention to Wexner’s longstanding relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. • Context: Wexner, the retired founder of L Brands who maintained a decades-long relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to political candidates and political action committees in recent years, according to state and federal campaign records reviewed by the Dayton Daily News. • Contributions: At the state level, Wexner has contributed about $127,000 since 2021, the oldest year on file at the secretary of state’s website. His contributions include:

$18,000 to Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, a Republican running for secretary of state in 2026;

$15,400 to Jon Husted, a Republican former lieutenant governor who now holds a U.S. Senate seat and is running to retain that seat this fall;

$15,000 to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, a Republican who is running for attorney general this fall;

$13,292 to the combined campaign of Gov. Mike DeWine and Husted;

$10,000 to Matt Huffman, the Republican speaker of the Ohio House;

and a handful of other candidate contributions, all but one going toward Republicans.

• Passing it on: Husted’s campaign told this outlet that “all available Wexner funds” were donated to an anti-human trafficking program in Columbus, coming out to more than $34,000. Sprague, Faber, alongside other local and federal candidates, have similarly passed their funds on. Others haven’t spoken about it.

Local political news of the week

• Big shift: Approximately 150 female inmates were transferred from the Dayton Correctional Institution recently as the facility grapples with the lowest level of correctional officer staffing in Ohio. Here’s my story. • ‘Crisis mode’: Dayton Metro Library is working with a consultant to make cultural changes within the workplace after a survey of nearly 300 library employees found that roughly 70% of respondents did not trust the library’s administration to make decisions on their behalf, among other findings. Sydney Dawes has the details. • Dissing Gillispie: Dean Gillispie, a man found to have been wrongfully convicted and awarded a $45 million verdict to be paid out by Miami Twp., is seeking a timeline on when he will be paid, but the township says “he has no right to demand payment” in new court filings. Samantha Wildow has the story.

State political news of the week

• DEI ban: A local GOP lawmaker is touting a bill that would withhold funding from Ohio public universities that do not adhere to the state’s new ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs on campus and other state regulations. Here’s my story. • Back again: Area state Rep. Rodney Creech is back on Ohio House committees less than a year after the Preble County Republican had his positions revoked by the House’s GOP leader amid accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor. Here’s my story. • End of the bargain: An interesting tidbit in a recent piece from reporter Thomas Gnau: Most companies, to the tune of 39 out of 60 last year, haven’t lived up to their end of the bargain for performance-based tax incentives with the state. Read more on that here.

National political news of the week

• SOTU: President Donald Trump declared during a marathon State of the Union on Tuesday that “we’re winning so much” — insisting he’d sparked an economic boom at home and imposed a new world order abroad in hopes it can counter his sliding approval ratings. The Associated Press covered this one. • TPS dividends: The federal government cited national security, including “economic considerations,” as one of the reasons why Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem decided to terminate Temporary Protected Status for more than 300,000 Haitian nationals living in the United States. Does that add up? Here’s Cornelius Frolik. • Struck down: Ohioans reacted Friday to the Supreme Courts decision ruling that President Trump exceeded his authority when he imposed tariffs on dozens of U.S. trading partners. Hear from Husted, local Rep. Mike Turner and more in this piece from Thomas Gnau.

