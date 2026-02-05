OPN Feb 5 send: TPS turnaround

***

‘Weeping in relief’: Judge blocks Trump administration from ending protected status for Haitians

• The story: A federal district judge on Monday evening issued a ruling that blocks the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from terminating Temporary Protected Status for Haiti, a decision that impacts potentially thousands of Haitian people who live in Springfield and Clark County. • Effect: The ruling postpones the end of TPS for Haiti indefinitely while the case proceeds. The Trump administration could seek to stay the judge’s order in an effort to allow the termination to take effect as the case continues. • Response: “This is lawless activism that we will be vindicated on,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin posted to her X account following the ruling. “Haiti’s TPS was granted following an earthquake that took place over 15 years ago, it was never intended to be a de facto amnesty program, yet that’s how previous administrations have used it for decades. Temporary means temporary and the final word will not be from an activist judge legislating from the bench.”

• Local reactions: Senior Pastor Carl Ruby of Central Christian Church, who has been one of the Haitian community’s biggest advocates, said this is a “major victory,” and he has been calling Haitian families who “have cried and wept in my office out of fear” to inform them of the decision. Thousands faced the real possibility of becoming immigrants living here illegally and uncertainty about where they would go.

Election 2026: Who filed to run for Ohio statewide seats in May primary - incumbents term-limited

• The story: Every one of Ohio’s statewide executive offices — governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer — will have new occupants starting in 2027, and Ohioans now know the main candidates for each. • The deadline: Candidates had to file with the state by 4 p.m. Wednesday. Candidates facing intra-party challengers will duke it out in a May 5 primary election before the state’s entire voting electorate will choose new executive officers on Nov. 3. Winners will take their oaths of office in early January. • The impact: This year’s races for executive offices at the state level will stick new (or relatively new) faces at the helm of Ohio’s broad executive policy and in offices that carry out policies on elections, law enforcement, investments and debts, fiscal audits on government agencies and much more. • U.S. Senate: This year will also feature what’s expected to be a bruising bout between Republican U.S. Sen. Jon Husted and former senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat who was knocked out of his seat by Sen. Bernie Moreno in one of the most expensive U.S. Senate races on record back in 2024. • Ohio Supreme Court: There are four Republicans vying to challenge Ohio’s lone Democratic justice on the seven-member Ohio Supreme Court; and one incumbent Republican is looking to fight off a Democratic challenger. Voters will decide the winners this year.

• For a full list of these candidates and additional background, here’s my reporting.

Local political news of the week

• Job loss: The Springfield metro area had the worst job losses in the state in the last year, according to new federal survey data, and some researchers and leaders believe there are bound to be more layoffs and job cuts if Haitian nationals in the community lose their work permits. Here’s Cornelius Frolik. • Issues, candidates: Here, reporter Sydney Dawes rounds up all of the local issues and candidates that filed to appear on Montgomery County ballots in the May primary by the Wednesday deadline. • Free glasses: A new, limited state pilot program that connects Ohio students with free eyeglasses is finally underway, with schools in Butler, Clark and Montgomery counties able to apply. Here’s my story.

State political news of the week

• ICE-related flurry: The Ohio House returned from a winter break this week amidst a fiery national conversation on federal immigration enforcement, with proposals from both sides of the aisle aimed at impacting enforcement in Ohio. Here’s my story. • Local hopefuls: Here, editor Josh Sweigart rounds up all the Miami Valley candidates who filed by Wednesday to run for Ohio House and Senate seats in the May primary. • TPS debate: Ohio officials are split, not necessarily along partisan lines, about how wise or humane it is to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants in America. Plenty are choosing to stay quiet. Here’s my story.

