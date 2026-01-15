OPN Jan 15 send: weed money

***

Area communities finally getting millions in cannabis tax revenue

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

• The story: Area communities that host recreational cannabis dispensaries are finally getting an influx of funds from the state totaling millions of dollars they were promised when Ohioans approved recreational marijuana in 2023. • Fund origins: The payments come from Ohio’s so-called host community fund, which was set up by the voter-approved measure that legalized recreational marijuana in 2023. The fund takes 36% of the state’s recreational cannabis sales tax revenue and redistributes it to communities in proportion to how much cannabis tax revenue was raised within their jurisdiction. • About time: But while that fund had collected revenues since legal sales began, the state didn’t have the authority to disburse those funds until the recent passage of Senate Bill 56; nor had the state calculated the amounts each host community would get. That uncertainty and delay meant that many communities haven’t exactly planned out what they’ll do with their newfound revenue. • Impact: The host community payments have the potential to serve as a helpful-but-small fiscal boost, as is the case in Dayton; or a “fairly significant amount,” as is the case in Monroe; or a huge influx of cash, as is the case in Seven Mile, a village just north of Hamilton that is home to around 700 people. • Small pond: Seven Mile’s sole recreational dispensary, Bloom, gave the village a claim of about $401,000 in the host community fund. For context, the village’s total operational expenses came out to $320,000 in 2021, $376,000 in 2022, $337,000 in 2023, and $654,000 in 2024, according to the Ohio Checkbook. • Here’s my full story.

Dems eye chance to unseat Turner for Dayton-area congressional seat, but can they?

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

• The story: This year’s race to represent Ohio’s 10th Congressional District is coming into focus, with Democrats stepping into the fray to try to unseat longtime-area Rep. Mike Turner, a Dayton Republican, who filed for reelection this week. • Competition: In April, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) identified Turner’s district as a “district in play” — a Republican-held district viewed as competitive. The report also says that “on paper,” that district should be the Democrats’ “best pick-up opportunity” in Ohio. But the rating added: “GOP Rep. Mike Turner has consistently won reelection by comfortable margins.” • Context: Turner and all other Republican candidates are expected to face midterm headwinds, but Ohio’s 10th district, on paper, is still strongly favored to Republicans. Still, even Turner expects this year’s race to be competitive, he told this outlet. • Quote: Turner touted his ability to bring different perspectives to the Republican tent. “I’m endorsed by Donald Trump but at the same time I think I’m able to balance my voice being important for the community and for representing all of the 10th district,” he said. • Competitor: The clearest candidate opposite Turner is Kristina Knickerbocker, a 34-year-old Air Force veteran and nurse practitioner out of Yellow Springs who announced her candidacy this week. • Here’s the full story from Thomas Gnau.

Local political news of the week

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

• Hospital how-to: Two months after Daytonians passed a property tax levy that will raise about $2 million annually for an effort to create a new public hospital in West Dayton, city leaders are weighing next steps toward creating a public hospital. Here’s Sydney Dawes. • Dayton crime: Here Danny Susco and Sydney Dawes break down what you need to know about the official recommendations of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner’s “Downtown Dayton Security Working Group,” which were announced last week. • Warning sign: A grassroots ballot initiative to eliminate all real property taxes in Ohio would have “disastrous” effects on local communities, officials from Vandalia said during a recent joint meeting between the city, Butler Twp., and the Vandalia-Butler school district. Here’s Aimee Hancock.

State political news of the week

Credit: Avery Kreemer Credit: Avery Kreemer

• Clamping down: Two area Ohio House Republicans presented a bill Wednesday aiming to enhance the integrity of the state’s federally subsidized child care system amid a fraud fervor that began in Minnesota and spilled into Ohio, but they say the state’s system is already doing a good job. Here’s my story. • Denied: A proposed statewide referendum to reverse the state’s intoxicating hemp ban was preliminarily shot down this week by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, citing inconsistencies in the submitted petition that he said could mislead signers. Here’s my story. • Election changes: Ohio elections will operate a little differently starting in the May primary as a result of a GOP-passed law that, among other things, eliminates a grace period that allowed mail-in absentee ballots to be counted up to four days after the election. Here’s my story.

National political news of the week

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• From positive to paused: For weeks, U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio has been the relentlessly positive voice in bipartisan talks to help over 20 million Americans avoid dramatic health insurance price increases this year, as lawmakers look for ways to extend extra health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. But after initial optimism, those talks seemingly ran aground this week in Congress. Here’s Jamie Dupree from Washington D.C. • Turner files: Here Thomas Gnau recounts Mike Turner’s time in office as the area’s incumbent U.S. representative officially announced his intention to once again his Dayton seat that he originally won back in 2023. • Democratic interest: As mentioned before, Turner’s clearest Democratic opponent is Kristina Knickerbocker, an Air Force veteran out of Yellow Springs. Thomas Gnau has what you need to know on her newly announced candidacy.

***