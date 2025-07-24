OPN July 24 send: Veto override

As always, I’m more than happy to take questions, tips, or concerns. I can be reached at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or on X at @AveryKreemer.

Ohio House overrides DeWine veto on property tax levies, tables other votes

• The story: Ohio House Republicans wanted to override three line-item vetoes Gov. Mike DeWine issued on the legislature’s property tax reforms. They ended up only voting on one.

• The one: By a vote of 61 to 28, House members overturned DeWine’s veto of a measure that eliminates replacement tax levies for all taxing bodies and certain school district levies like emergency tax increases. They needed 60 of the 99 House members to agree to succeed.

• Skittish: When asked why he pulled back from holding a vote on the other provisions, including measures that would change how Ohio calculates its 20-mill floor and to empower county officials to lower tax rates on certain levies, Huffman told reporters that some of his members had gotten cold feet.

• Quote: “A couple of members called me this weekend. I frankly think they were getting bad information from locals about what those (provisions) would do,” Huffman said.

• What’s next?: The Ohio Senate is expected to concur on the House’s override over the summer. Huffman, meanwhile, said he’d like to take another swing at some of the remaining 60+ vetoes that DeWine issued.

• Here’s the full story from Denise Callahan and me.

State OKs $78M for ‘transformational investments’ at Dayton airport

• The story: The state of Ohio has awarded about $78.8 million in funding for infrastructure projects at and around the Dayton International Airport that are supposed to help attract “transformational investments” related to the aerospace and defense industries.

• New projects: The funding will help pay for rehabilitating and constructing an airport apron and a new taxiway and also improve access roadways that serve the site.

• Details: The request, approved by the Ohio Controlling Board, said the apron will have “development-ready airside hangar sites.” The request coyly noted that there’s a “major end user with existing operations on the campus that is considering a strategic expansion into the site, including a major new line of business that would be unique across multiple states.”

• Quote: “There’s a lot of work that goes into preparing a site for development, so we’re literally laying the groundwork for future jobs and economic development in these communities,” Lt. Governor Jim Tressel said in a statement. “We’ve already generated interest in these locations, and by proactively preparing them with needed infrastructure, these sites won’t be vacant for long.”

• Here’s the full story from Cornelius Frolik.

Local political news of the week

• Allegations: Dayton attorney Michael Wright said he is launching an independent investigation into the reported death of Hershall Creachbaum Jr. at the behest of the boy’s estate, and he alleges Children Services and potentially other agencies likely deserve blame for failing to protect the 7-year-old from harm. Here’s the story from Cornelius Frolik.

• Piggyback: It would cost up to $32 million to expand a pair of homeowner tax credits in Montgomery County as provided in the new state budget, according to estimates from the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office. Sydney Dawes has the story.

• Levity or mockery?: A social media post by Butler County’s sheriff showing fake alligators guarding the county’s jail, an ICE holding facility, was called an “egregious act of cruelty and historical mockery” by the Black Lives Matter Dayton organization. Michael D. Pitman has the story.

• Hospital holdup: A citizen-initiated petition seeking a property tax levy for a new municipal hospital in West Dayton has failed to muster enough votes from the city commission. Cornelius Frolik has the story.

State political news of the week

• ‘Political football’: A provision in Ohio’s recently passed state budget empowers county commissioners to double certain property tax exemptions for homeowners, extending property tax relief while also potentially costing local governments tens of millions of dollars. Denise Callahan has the story.

• More conversation: A new property tax reform working group organized by Gov. Mike DeWine after he cut nearly all of the items meant to address the problem in the biennium budget began its work today. Here’s the story from Denise Callahan.

National political news of the week

• Depositions: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, was expected to be deposed Friday about allegations that he failed to protect Ohio State University wrestlers he once coached from a sexual predator, according to several media reports. Here’s Thomas Gnau.

• Spending differences: After delivering a second big legislative victory this month for President Donald Trump by approving a $9 billion package of budget cuts, some Ohio Republicans in Congress are already looking to the next fight over spending, urging the White House to stay focused on efforts to cut the debt and deficit. Jamie Dupree has the story.

• Cutting media: Recent federal cuts to public media will cost WYSO, the regional NPR station based in Yellow Springs, a combined $600,000 through fiscal years 2026 and 2027. Here’s Sydney Dawes.

