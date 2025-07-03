OPN July 3 send - Budget vetoes

As always, I’m more than happy to take questions, tips, or concerns. I can be reached at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or on X at @AveryKreemer.

Tax cuts, Browns stadium money survive as DeWine vetoes dozens of items in Ohio budget bill

• The story: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved Ohio’s $60 billion two-year operating budget after penning 67 line-item vetoes.

• Quote: “I’m calling balls and strikes, so if I see something that I think is not good for the state of Ohio, I weigh whether I should veto it or not,” he said.

• The calls: Two of DeWine’s biggest calls: Leaving intact the legislature’s plan to create a flat 2.75% income tax rate (thereby eliminating Ohio’s highest tax bracket) and approving the legislature’s idea to use $600 million of the state’s $3.7 billion in unclaimed funds to partially fund the Cleveland Browns’ new stadium.

• Strike zone: The area most impacted by DeWine’s vetoes was property tax relief. He axed a provision that would have returned school district reserves over 40% of the district’s prior year operating expenses back to taxpayers; one that would have allowed county officials to lower property tax rates; and another that would have banned certain school levies from making it onto the ballot.

• Quote: “I would just say that I felt these ideas were thoughtful, but I was also concerned that imposing them now, all of them at once, on our local schools would create a huge, huge problem,” DeWine said. “None of them would guarantee what we would end up with.”

• Here’s a story from Josh Sweigart and me.

Two local universities announce offices related to DEI will close

• The story: Wright State University and Miami University have eliminated multiple departments and offices related to diversity and inclusion, citing an Ohio law that bars diversity and inclusion efforts in Ohio higher education starting in late June.

• Wright State: “These actions include the discontinuation of Wright State’s Division of Inclusive Excellence and five cultural and identity centers: the Asian and Native American Center, the Bolinga Black Cultural Resources Center, the Latino Center, the LGBTQA Center, and the Women’s Center,” Wright State officials said in a statement published to the university’s website.

• Miami: Miami University announced plans in April to eliminate three divisions related to DEI, including the Office of Transformational and Inclusive Excellence (OTIE), Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion (CSDI), and Miami Regionals Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion over the summer.

• Bill sponsor: The state senator behind the bill told this outlet that the changes being made by Wright State University, Miami University, and universities across the state were great “for the enhancement of higher education in our state.”

• Here’s the story from Eileen McClory and Dion Johnson.

Local political news of the week

• Foley: Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley, facing criminal charges related to his position, entered into a “no contest” plea with state prosecutors under the guarantee he could keep his job. Turns out, that might not be allowed. Now, Foley withdrew his plea and all charges against him are back in play. Here’s Sydney Dawes with the latest.

• Bussing breakdown: Dayton Public Schools may opt to no longer provide any transportation high school students now that a budget provision bans DPS students from using their RTA passes at the downtown hub. Here’s the budget story from me and a follow-up from Eileen McClory.

• New projects: The Montgomery County Commission is reviewing projects that were recommended for federal funding geared toward housing, blight removal, and increasing accessibility in communities. Sydney Dawes has the story.

• Convention rejuvenation: After a $45 million renovation, city officials say the 52-year-old Dayton Convention Center should help shape the future of downtown. Here’s Cornelius Frolik.

State political news of the week

• ‘People need those‘: Wright State University student Charisse Bush, who’s president of the WSU’s Association of Black Business Students and involved in various Black student organizations, spoke to this outlet about the impact she expects Ohio’s DEI ban to have. Here’s the story from Eileen McClory, Dion Johnson and Josh Sweigart.

• Veto override?: Upset by a host of DeWine’s budget vetoes, including a handful all but nullifying the legislature’s attempt at property tax reform, lawmakers are weighing coming back to session to override the Republican governor. Here’s my story.

• Funding education: This story from Eileen McClory takes a look at budget provisions that will have a substantial impact on K-12 education in Ohio over the next two years.

National political news of the week

• Back to Trump: House Republicans lifted President Donald Trump’s $4.5 trillion tax breaks and spending cuts bill to final passage Thursday, overcoming multiple setbacks to approve his signature second-term policy package before a self-imposed Fourth of July deadline. The Associated Press has the latest.

• Role players: Speaking of the budget bill, Ohioans played a key role passing it through U.S. Senate on Tuesday, with a tiebreaking vote coming from Vice President JD Vance. Here’s Jamie Dupree.

• House vote: And here’s Jamie’s story on how Ohio’s congressional delegation voted in the House, including one area rep who flipped on his support for the bill.

