OPN June 12 send

Ohio Senate, House each passed their ideal two-year state budget; What’s next?

• The story: An Ohio Senate vote this week finalized its proposed two-year state spending plan that would, among many other things, create a flat 2.75% income tax; change how schools are funded; and use Ohioans’ unclaimed funds to partially pay for a new Cleveland Browns stadium.

• Next steps: The vote, and the House’s decision not to concur with the Senate’s draft, sets up a so-called conference committee — a negotiation between hand-picked members of each chamber that caps off nearly every operating budget process. A compromise ironing out hundreds of differences must be met by the end of the month.

• Points of contention: The two plans aren’t incredibly far apart, but there are some important compromises to make before the end of June deadline. The Senate’s flat tax takes away state revenue and forces cuts to many House provisions; the school funding plans take different approaches; and basic policy disputes abound.

• Non-negotiables: Ohio Senate President Rob McColley said he was a “big believer” in the Senate’s bigger plans, like using Ohioans’ unclaimed funds to help the Browns and, in particular, cutting the state’s highest tax bracket. House Speaker Matt Huffman took a more fundamental stance: “There is nothing that’s non-negotiable, even if somebody says it’s non-negotiable.”

• Here’s my Inside Ohio Politics story on conference committee and what the leaders are expecting.

Ohio House passes school bus safety bill spurred by deadly Clark County crash

• The story: Anyone caught passing a school bus illegally would face significant fines and penalties to their driver’s license under an Ohio House bill that passed 88-to-0.

• The bill: That’s one proposed change of House Bill 3, a school bus safety initiative spurred by an August 2023 school bus crash in Clark County that killed 11-year-old Aiden Clark. The bill now awaits Senate action.

• Safety improvements: The bill would make available about $10 million in grants for schools to make safety upgrades to their buses, including external cameras, seat belts, and visibility enhancements. Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman said it’s designed to give school districts options outside their normal revenues.

• Options: “This issue comes down to sculpting (law) so that locals have their own option,” said Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman. “There are many local school districts that want to add seat belts and have the money to do it. Some have the money to do it and they don’t want to add seat belts, for whatever reason.”

• Local connection: Sponsoring the bill is Rep. Bernie Willis, R-Springfield. He went to the scene of the crash, which happened in his district. He called the moment “one of the most transformational days for me as a legislator, who was also standing there as a first responder with our chaplains and our many leaders, standing around a family who had to hear that their child had perished.”

• Awareness: As a nod to the Clark County crash, H.B. 3 recognizes August as School Bus Safety Month.

• Here’s our story on the bill, from Eileen McClory and me.

Local political news of the week

• ‘Financially ruined’: A $45 million civil judgment against Miami Twp. for wrongfully imprisoning a man for more than 20 years could make the township the first to ever declare bankruptcy in Ohio. Eric Schwartzberg has the story.

• Yellow Springs: The Ohio Auditor of State issued a finding for recovery of nearly $20,000 Tuesday against several former Yellow Springs officials who failed to pay federal tax withholdings on time, as well as late fees and penalties. London Bishop has the story.

• Miami U earmark: The Senate’s proposed income tax cut is to be blamed for the chamber opting to scrap a $14 million earmark to Miami University. Sen. George Lang, whose district includes Oxford, wanted both. Here’s my story.

• Redevelopment: About $11.5 million in state funds is promised to go toward 12 brownfield remediation or cleanup projects in the the region, the state announced this week. Here’s my story on the sites and projects.

State political news of the week

• Purchasing power: An Ohio Senate committee is considering a bill that would restrict people or businesses considered adversarial to the U.S. from purchasing land across much of Ohio, including areas close to military installations. Thomas Gnau has the story.

• Signs of life: County coroners eventually got the Ohio Senate on their side after protesting a House initiative to make their position appointed by commissioners instead of elected by voters. Here’s my story.

• Plausible drink-ability: A bill in the Ohio General Assembly would change one word in Ohio law in an effort to curb underage drinking and make it easier to prosecute adults who make alcohol available to minors. Here’s Dion Johnson with the story.

National political news of the week

• Big breakup: Instead of riding momentum from U.S. House approval of a giant GOP tax and budget measure, GOP lawmakers watched in dismay as President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk went to war against each other, the former allies hurling insults over social media. Jamie Dupree has the reaction from Ohio’s congressional delegation.

• L.A. protests: As protests continue in Los Angeles, a public fight between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump intensified, with name calling, insults and accusations traded over television and social media networks. The Associated Press has the story.

DOGE cuts: U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, was one of only four Republicans to break with House GOP leadership and vote against $9.4 billion in budget cuts stemming from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. Turner, however, wouldn’t explain the reason for his “No” vote. Jamie Dupree has the story.

