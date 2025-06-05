OPN June 5 send:

***

Ohio Senate budget eyes flat income tax, $600M toward Cleveland Browns

• The story: The Ohio Senate unveiled a plan this week that makes hundreds of tweaks to the state’s proposed two-year spending plan, including measures to set a flat income tax rate and tweak how the state would help finance the Cleveland Browns’ new stadium.

• The process: The Senate-amended House Bill 96, released Tuesday, is the Senate’s first swing at shaping the state’s behemoth operating budget — a gargantuan piece of legislation that sets spending, taxes, and a wide range of other policy. The budget has already been shaped by the governor and the Ohio House.

• The changes: The Senate’s plan would create a flat 2.75% income tax by eliminating the state’s higher tax bracket; slightly expand Ohio’s homestead exemption property tax relief program; grant county budget commissions the authority to reduce property tax millage carte blanche; direct $600 million of the state’s $3.7 billion in unclaimed funds to the Cleveland Browns new stadium project, instead of issuing public bonds, and much more.

• Framing: What Senate President Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, called “bold,” “transformative,” and “pro-growth,” was framed as “inequitable” by Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood.

• Here’s my full story on the Senate’s proposal, which is primed for more amendments next week.

Area lawmaker gave $4K to county prosecutor accused of turning away sexual misconduct allegations

• The story: Five months after then-Preble County Prosecutor Martin Votel was credited by the county sheriff with turning away allegations of sexual imposition against state Rep. Rodney Creech, Creech made a substantial donation to the prosecutor’s campaign for county judge.

• The context: According to state investigative records, Votel was approached by Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson soon after the sheriff was made aware of the allegations against Creech. Votel reportedly advised that there was no criminal complaint, and the sheriffs office made no official report of the case.

• Fast forward: Five months later, after the allegations were ignored by Preble County law enforcement and subsequently picked up by the state, Creech made his first-ever donation to Votel: a $4,100 contribution, which made up nearly 3/4 of the total outside contributions Votel received over the course of his campaign for county judge.

• Connections: Both Votel and Simpson later recused themselves from the state’s investigation, which produced no charges, due to their personal relationships with Creech.

• Votel responds: To this outlet, Votel denied Simpson’s characterization of his involvement in Preble County’s initial handling of the allegations. He added: “I did not then, and do not now, feel that my campaign’s acceptance of these contributions was unethical or inappropriate,” Votel wrote in a statement. “Any/all allegations are, to my knowledge, presently and wholly unsubstantiated.”

• Creech’s say: “Marty Votel is a tremendous public servant, and I am proud to know him,” Creech wrote, noting that this specific race was the first time Votel has faced a contested primary since he’s known him. “...There is literally nothing more to this supposed story, and I will continue to support strong conservatives in Preble County and throughout the State of Ohio.”

• Here’s my story on the situation.

Local political news of the week

• Three votes: Following a recount of ballots, official results for the Huber Heights City Schools levy remain unchanged — affirming voters rejected the additional school levy in the May 6 election by only three votes. Here’s the story from Sydney Dawes and Eileen McClory.

• Housing brouhaha: Petitions calling for a referendum vote on a Vandalia housing development have been ruled legally insufficient by the city of Vandalia despite a recommendation to the contrary by the Montgomery County Board of Elections. Aimee Hancock has the story.

• Revolving door: In the latest shakeup in the village’s tumultuous saga, the acting police chief for the village of New Lebanon has resigned, citing challenges within the department and village. Here’s Aimee Hancock again.

State political news of the week

• Power transfer: Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo plans to step down from her post in leadership once the state’s budget process is finished at the end of this month “to pave the way for a smooth transition of leadership.” Here’s my story.

• Property taxes: The Ohio House has introduced a tax reform package that would save Ohio’s property owners $3.5 billion in January and would force local taxing bodies to use other resources to provide services and cut spending. Denise Callahan has the details.

• Carryover cap: As state lawmakers look to public school reserves as a potential source of property tax relief, the Ohio House and Senate have different ideas of how much year-over-year reserves districts should be allowed to carry. Eileen McClory and I looked into the Senate’s newest plan.

• Green monster: A Frankenstein’s monster of sorts is coming alive in Columbus as members of the Ohio House and Senate work to close the gap in their chamber’s different approaches to recreational marijuana reform. Here’s my story.

• More marijuana: Ohio has reported more than $555 million in recreational cannabis sales, and starting this week Ohio dispensaries are permitted to sell more than twice the amount of cannabis flower they have sold to nonmedical customers since the program’s launch. Sydney Dawes has the details.

National political news of the week

• Travel ban: President Donald Trump has banned citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States and restricted access for those from seven others, citing national security concerns in resurrecting and expanding a hallmark policy from his first term that will mostly affect people from Africa and the Middle East. The Associated Press has the story.

