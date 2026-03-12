OPN March 12 send: Trump visit

Our team has all that covered. As always, I’m happy to take questions, tips, or concerns. Reach me at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or on X at @AveryKreemer.

Trump touts economy, manufacturing in southwest Ohio–Kentucky visit

• The story: President Donald Trump visited southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon to tout his efforts to bring down prescription drug prices and boost the economy — while throwing weight behind an effort to unseat U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky’s GOP primary. • Topics: During a visit to a packaging facility in Hebron, Kentucky, Trump touched upon the economy, the cost of living and his accomplishments, plus the recently launched war with Iran. • Ohio visit: At Thermo Fisher Scientific in suburban Cincinnati, Trump discussed his administration’s efforts to persuade major manufacturers to lower prescription medication prices so that they are closer to what is charged abroad. • In his corner: The president paused his remarks on the economy at various times to offer shout outs to several political leaders in attendance and even to Ohio-born professional boxer, YouTube influencer and actor Jake Paul, whom Trump said he could see “in the not-too-distant future running for political office.” He offered his total endorsement. • Home turf: Trump also spent time criticizing U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentuckian who represents Hebron and who has been one of the GOP’s most vocal critics of the president. Trump hailed Massie’s primary opponent, Ed Gallrein, a former Navy Seal, as “a hero.” • Here’s the full story from Eric Schwartzberg.

DeWine urges Ohio lawmakers to pass tech regulations on AI, social media

• The story: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine took a swing at tech companies in his final State of the State address on Tuesday, though his calls for new laws on tech already face uncertainty with Republican legislative leaders. • The pitch: DeWine, a term-limited Republican with about 10 months left in office, proposed a series of bills aimed squarely at tech — an industry he criticized for having negative effects on children’s mental and physical health and development:

One to make it illegal to possess, create or distribute child pornography created by artificial intelligence;

Another to require cellphone and tech companies to automatically implement parental controls for minors;

And another to hold tech companies criminally and civilly liable for their products encouraging anyone to kill or harm themselves or others.

• The powers that be: In a press conference following DeWine’s address, Republican legislative leaders who control policy didn’t exactly take DeWine’s handoff and run with it. Their apprehension is partly formed by the longstanding debate of whether tech regulations ought to be a responsibility of the federal government or the states. • Quote: GOP Senate President Rob McColley offered some platitudes after the address and kept a healthy distance from endorsing DeWine’s ideas. “Naturally,” he said, “I suspect there’s gonna be some emerging case law nationally surrounding states’ role in regulating AI, which is inherently not something that stops at state lines, so I would say this is going to be an issue we’re going to have to deal with for the next decade or more.” • Problem area: GOP House Speaker Matt Huffman said “there’s no question” that smartphones and social media have led to increased rates of suicide and depression, but he offered only a stifled response on what the legislature might do. “The law is going to have to catch up with this,” Huffman said. “This isn’t my area of expertise, and maybe with the exception of half a dozen people in the House that have more knowledge than most of us, we’re going to have to be advised about how we go forward.” • Here’s my story.

Local political news of the week

• State investigation: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told me he could neither confirm nor deny whether his office has an open investigation into the alleged improper spending by Kettering Health executives, but said he “anticipate(s) a day later this year that I’ll be able to answer your questions more fulsomely.” Samantha Wildow breaks down what it all means. • Voter interest or manipulation?: Local attorney Michael Wright this week told the Dayton Daily News that he is dropping out of the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Probate Court judge, just days after this news outlet asked for an interview to discuss his motivations for running. His would-be primary opponent called his candidacy a manipulation tactic. Here’s Cornelius Frolik. • Gold standard: The Miami Twp. fiscal officer soon will learn whether he will be removed from office permanently over allegations he improperly tried to invest $9.7 million in gold coins. Here’s Jen Balduf and Eric Schwartzberg.

State political news of the week

• Signed, sealed, delivered: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office confirmed its decision to send the voter registration data of the state’s 7.9 million voters to the U.S. Department of Justice at the behest of President Donald Trump for the purposes of federal review. Other states, red and blue alike, are fighting the federal request. Here’s my story. • Bus money: A bill in the Ohio House would provide $88 million for school transportation and require school districts to provide tiers of time in which the private and charter schools they transport students to can start, among other provisions. Here’s Eileen McClory. • Mean lien: A bipartisan effort is underway in Columbus to end the practice of allowing county treasurers to sell delinquent tax liens to third parties for collection because they only “increase the pain” for struggling taxpayers. Here’s Denise Callahan.

National political news of the week

• Husted on Iran: The U.S. military operation in Iran is going “much better than anyone thought it would,” even though U.S. soldiers tragically have died, U.S. Sen. Jon Husted said during a visit to the Dayton region Friday. Here’s Cornelius Frolik. • Farm plight: A pair of Ohio farmers helped deliver a sobering status report to Congress this week on the state of the American farmer. Their message was simple: the economic outlook is cloudy for rural areas, and that tariffs, global trade wars and the war in Iran may cause more troubles for farm communities. Here’s Jamie Dupree. • ICE funds frozen: With a funding impasse for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security moving into its fourth week, there are no signs this shutdown will end anytime soon, as the White House and Democrats remain at odds on policy guardrails for immigration enforcement. Here’s Jamie Dupree. • Tech pledge: Leaders from tech giants Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle and xAI signed the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, affirming to protect Americans from higher electricity prices due to data center expansion. Here’s Bryn Dippold.

