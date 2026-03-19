OPN March 19 send:

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DeWine signs Ohio ranked choice voting ban into law

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch

• The story: Ranked choice voting will officially be banned at the state and local level in Ohio following Gov. Mike DeWine’s Tuesday signing of Senate Bill 63. • Details: The bill requires the state to withhold payments from the Local Government Fund — a pool of money equal to 1.7% of all Ohio tax revenues and distributed to municipalities — for any municipality that decides to adopt a ranked choice voting system. • Local view: There are no localities in Ohio that currently used ranked-choice voting. Still, advocates for local governments have derided the bill for further limiting home rule. • Quote: “The best decisions about local governance should be made at the local level – by the communities and leaders closest to the people they serve,“ said Ohio Municipal League Executive Director Kent Scarrett. ”Establishing a precedent where state funding can be cut off when local officials make decisions that state officeholders may not agree with is concerning and undermines that principle." • Reasons: For Republicans, getting this bill into law was a way to preempt a system of voting that they view as complicated, harder to administer, and potentially damaging for voters. • Here’s my story on the bill.

Ohio House passes bill to create data center study commission

Credit: NIck Graham Credit: NIck Graham

• The story: The creation of an Ohio data center study commission moved one step closer to fruition on Wednesday after a unanimous 93-0 vote in the Ohio House. • Next steps: The proposal, House Bill 646, now heads to the Ohio Senate. If it becomes law, the new commission would be tasked with holding at least four public meetings, producing a report of best practices and considerations for data centers, and making legislative recommendations for the Ohio General Assembly. • Topics: The mandatory topics of investigation include data centers’ impact on the environment, the electrical grid, consumer utility rates, farmland, the local economy, along with noise and light pollution. • And...: H.B. 646 also requires the commission to look into data centers’ “value to national security and the development of artificial intelligence” and into reports of “foreign propaganda intended to create opposition to data centers.” • Here’s my story.

Local political news of the week

• Conspiracy theory: Attorney Michael Wright officially has withdrawn from the Montgomery County Probate Court judge race, but that hasn’t completely ended speculation about why he decided to file in the first place. Here’s Cornelius Frolik. • Dust-up: A public disagreement between Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser and a union leader made the news this week. Here’s Eric Schwartzberg with the details. • Haitian driving: Springfield’s Haitian immigrants on Temporary Protected Status should refrain from driving with expired driver’s license, so says Advocates for Basic Legal Equality staff attorney Karli Gibson. Jessica Orozco has more.

State political news of the week

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• Relief package: Ohio Senate President Rob McColley believes a “serious conversation” needs to be had on an immediate state property tax relief package, given that the lion’s share of legislative action on property tax reform so far is focused on guarding against future sudden, stratospheric increases. Here’s my story. • Recess recession?: A bill in the Ohio House would extend mandatory recess to two 30-minute sessions per day for kindergarten through eighth grade and expand options for schools to offer gym credits to high school students. Here’s Eileen McClory. • Another direction: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Director Annette Chambers-Smith announced to her department this week that she will be leaving the agency at the end of March. Here’s my story with Josh Sweigart.

National political news of the week

• TPS update: Haitians with Temporary Protected Status who live in the United States will be protected from detention, deportation and loss of work authorization for at least another month as the U.S. Supreme Court considers legal arguments in the case, the high court announced Monday. Here’s Cornelius Frolik and Jessica Orozco. • Massive contract: The University of Dayton’s Research Institute has picked up a massive contract with a top value of $850 million for “rapid operational capabilities and manufacturing for optimized readiness,” the Department of Defense said Thursday. Here’s Thomas Gnau. • Space Force: The U.S. Space Force has approved millions for the critical first steps toward a new intelligence facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner said Wednesday afternoon. Thomas Gnau has the details.

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