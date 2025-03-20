OPN March 20 send: Sunshine week

As always, I’m more than happy to take questions, tips, or concerns. I can be reached at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or on X at @AveryKreemer.

REDACTED: Government records are the people’s records

• The status: Last year, a Dayton Daily News investigation found nearly 30% of government agencies across our nine-county region were found to be out of compliance with Ohio public records and open meetings act laws in state audits in recent years.

• Backsliding: “There’s been retrenchment,” said Jack Greiner, an attorney and leading authority on Ohio Sunshine laws. “Ohio, for many years, has been very good about transparency and public records ... but some of these other developments have maybe unintended consequences.”

• Unintended consequences: Often, the laws that take away from public record access are innocuous. Marsy’s law, meant to treat crime victims with the same privacy the state gives defendants, has resulted in heavily redacted records related to officer-involved shootings, with police departments declaring the officer who fatally shot someone is a “victim.”

• Corrective action: One of those innocuous bills would have removed fire and police time sheets from the public record in an effort to promote first responder safety. Once we published a report listing 11 examples of how public employee timesheet and payroll records have been used to investigate concerns such as public employees misreporting their time, working a second job while on the clock or taking excessive vacation time or overtime, the bill was amended to guarantee journalistic access.

• For more on the state of Ohio’s Sunshine Laws, here’s Josh Sweigart and London Bishop.

Davidson, Jordan back Trump call to impeach federal judges

• The story: Angered by recent high-profile court rulings that have gone against the Trump administration, some GOP lawmakers in Congress are now openly embracing calls from both President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk to oust the federal judges behind those decisions.

• Quote: “I gladly support swift impeachment,” U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy said about a judge who tried to hamstring White House efforts to deport illegal immigrants from Venezuela. “I hope President Trump continues to expose them all.”

• Congress role: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, chairs the House Judiciary Committee, which would be in charge of any impeachment investigations. Jordan said he might start hearings as soon as next week on the rulings that have gone against Trump.

• SCOTUS: “For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said in a highly unusual written statement. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

• On deck: So far in 2025, U.S. House Republicans have filed more impeachment resolutions against federal judges than were filed in the last 30 years combined.

• Here’s Jamie Dupree with the full story from D.C.

Local political news of the week

• “Crisis”: Montgomery County animal welfare advocates presented their plan Tuesday to Montgomery County commissioners for a task force to address issues surrounding dog overpopulation and pet owner accountability in the region. Sydney Dawes has the story.

• Runoff: There will be a runoff election on May 6 to narrow the field of Dayton City Commission candidates from five to four, with the top four vote-getters competing for two open commission seats this November. Cornelius Frolik has the story.

• Moratorium: Centerville is prohibiting adult-use recreational cannabis dispensaries, but won’t do the same for medical marijuana dispensaries. Eric Schwartzberg has the story.

State political news of the week

• Ed overhaul: The Ohio legislature is on the precipice of approving a higher education overhaul that, once enacted, will generally ban diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on college campuses and block university faculty from striking, among other things. Here’s my story.

• Minor changes: In quick succession, an Ohio Senate committee approved two bills along party lines this week to grant more legal work hours for 14- and 15-year-old Ohioans and urge the federal government to do the same. Here’s my story.

• Pledge mandate: A bipartisan bill pending in the Ohio House would require public schools to pick a daily time to recite the pledge of allegiance in a bid to instill patriotism in Ohio youth. Here’s my story.

National political news of the week

• Education: President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Thursday calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Education Department, advancing a campaign promise to eliminate an agency that’s been a longtime target of conservatives. The Associated Press has the story.

• Moreno in Dayton: U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno painted a picture of greater freedom, stronger borders, affordable energy, autonomy to the states and wider latitude for defense planning in a 35-minute address to the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Government Affairs Breakfast Briefing of 2025. Thomas Gnau has the story.

DEI: The Air Force Research Laboratory, housed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, paused a “low dollar-value product contract” specifically related to DEI activities, but wouldn’t tell a Dayton Daily News reporter what company was impacted. Here’s a full federal roundup from Sydney Dawes.