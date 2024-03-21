OPN March 21 send:

In the meantime, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me with any questions or comments. I can be reached at 614-981-1422, avery.kreemer@coxinc.com or @AveryKreemer on X.

Dayton Gets a New State Rep.

• At a glance: After a commanding victory in House District 38′s Democratic primary, Desiree Tims is nailed on to take over an Ohio House seat and represent Dayton and Trotwood in Columbus for at least the next two years.

• The background: Tims, a Democratic strategist who leads a progressive think tank and boasts years of experience aiding U.S. Senators and former President Barack Obama, handily defeated longtime NAACP leader Derrick Foward with 72% of the vote. The district is deeply Democratic and will have no Republican challenger this November.

• Election night quote: “For everyone who voted for me, I want to say thank you. To those who didn’t vote for me, I’ll work to earn your support ... into the future and I hope to pour back into the community as I continue to move forward,” Tims said. Here’s the story.

• Extra content: Want to know more about Tims and where she stands? Here’s my article outlining her campaign and another with her direct responses to survey questions formed by our readers.

Trump-backed Bernie Moreno wins GOP U.S. Senate endorsement

• At a glance: Bernie Moreno, a wealthy businessman from Westlake who is yet to hold any public office, bested two well-known establishment Republicans in Ohio off the back of a still-powerful endorsement from GOP presumptive presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump.

• The story: It wasn’t always clear how election night was going to go, but in the end, the race wasn’t particularly close. Moreno nabbed 51% of the vote and won every single county in the state; the super wealthy state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, got 31% and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose suffered another poor showing at the polls with 17% of the vote.

• The background: It was an awkward race to watch unfold. Despite Trump’s backing of Moreno, and all the candidate’s past distaste for the former president, the race became an increasingly bitter affair as each candidate tried to convince voters that they were indeed the best suited to accomplish Trump-supported policies.

Ultimately, it served as another reminder of the sway of Trump here in Ohio — or at least the ideas he has come to represent.

• What’s next: Moreno now moves on to challenge longtime Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown this November, with control over the country’s Senate hanging in the balance. It will be a big one. Here’s the election night story from Lynn Hulsey.

Local political news of the week

• County Commission race: Incumbent Democrat Judy Dodge staved off her challenger and the GOP’s Kate Baker triumphed in their respective primaries for Dodge’s seat on the Montgomery County Commission. Sydney Dawes has the story.

• Voters largely reject tax increases for schools: Voters in Tipp City School District were the only voters on Tuesday to collectively agree on a property tax hike to benefit their district. Tax hikes are always a tough sell, but it’s become even harder for school districts following a hefty increase in property tax burdens. Eileen McClory has the story.

• Dayton approves Issue 6: Dayton voters approved a renewal levy to fund many essential city services at about $15 million of revenue per year. For more details, check out Nick Blizzard’s story.

State political news of the week

• Shearing a crowded Democratic field: Dayton’s incumbent state Rep. Willis Blackshear, Jr., made a bit of a gamble when he decided to forgo re-election and instead run in the area’s newly-blue-leaning Senate District 6. With his heavy victory in that primary on Tuesday, his bet has so far paid off. He’ll face GOP pick Charlotte McGuire, who represents the region on the state school board, this November. Eric Schwartzberg has the story.

• More amendments this November?: A citizen group gathering signatures in support of an independent, citizen-led redistricting commission intends to get their proposal on the ballot and end gerrymandering this November. Cornelius Frolik caught up with some volunteers with the campaign to learn more about their venture.

• Dems got their judge: Party-backed Judge Lisa Forbes of the 8th District Court of Appeals defeated fellow Democrat Terri Jamison for the nomination for an open Ohio Supreme Court seat. Now, jockeying between the parties will commence for three open seats on the state’s top bench. Eric Schwartzberg has the story.

National political news of the week

• In Dayton, Trump predicts ‘bloodbath’ for auto industry: Former President Donald Trump stopped by in Dayton to stump for Bernie Moreno and himself ahead of November, warning voters that the country will be “finished” if President Joe Biden wins a second term. “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole (country),” Trump said, later clarifying he was referring to damage to the auto industry he said will happen under Biden’s import and electric car policies. Here’s the full story from Lynn Hulsey.

• Democratic challengers to incumbent Republican Congressmen: Out-of-district Democrat Amy Cox got the nod to take on incumbent Rep. Mike Turner, this November — hoping to fare better than each prior challenger who has gotten smoked. In the 8th Congressional District, Democrat Vanessa Enoch will again take on Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy; and Democrat Adam Miller will take on Mike Carey in the state’s 15th Congressional District. Lynn Hulsey has the full story.