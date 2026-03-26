OPN March 26 send: Partial shutdown

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Ohio lawmakers trade blame as Congress struggles to fund airport screeners, end DHS shutdown

• The story: Congress is still empty-handed when it comes to ending a five-week funding impasse for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. • Trading blame: On the Senate floor Thursday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno tried to win approval of a two-week funding plan for Homeland Security, arguing Congress should pay federal workers who are going to work — while looking for a broader deal to end this funding impasse. After Democrats blocked Moreno’s bill, he returned the favor, by preventing action on their plan to pay airport screeners, but not the full Department of Homeland Security. • Quote: “It’s a shame politics got in the way of helping working Americans,” Moreno fumed. “It’s a disgrace.” • Other side: But Democrats — still furious over the killing of two U.S. citizens by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis in January — don’t want to give money to ICE, without reforms to make agents operate more like local police departments. “Fund the law-abiding agencies of DHS now,” said U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati (whose district includes Warren County). • Here’s Jamie Dupree on where this shutdown stands.

Area state rep wants to repeal taxes on Ohioans’ capital gains

Credit: Avery Kreemer Credit: Avery Kreemer

• The story: State Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp., is pushing to exempt Ohioans’ capital gains from the state income tax, with the hope of making Ohio a more attractive place to invest and do business. • Context: There is no separate “capital gains” tax in Ohio; the state merely taxes capital gains as a form of annual income. Young’s bill, House Bill 617, would allow Ohioans to separate capital gains from their annual income and leave it untaxed. • The goal: “The goal was to make Ohio a more competitive place to invest, grow and thrive,” Young said in a Tuesday press conference at the Ohio Statehouse. “Right now, when someone takes a risk building something, they build it, and it creates value; you tax that success again at the state level.” • The cost: His bill comes with a price tag of more than $1.2 billion over the next two years, according to a static model run by the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Service Commission. • Another look: “The state has chosen, over and over again, to funnel money to people who need it the least,” House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn, D-Cincinnati, told the Dayton Daily News earlier this month. “This bill is just another example of hundreds (that make) life easier in Ohio for the wealthiest people on the backs of people who are just struggling to get by.” • Here’s my story.

Local political news of the week

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

• Top dollar: For Kettering parent Katey Gibbins-Burdette, the single largest household expense for her and her husband, Brandon Burdette, is $2,600 a month for child care. Eileen McClory looks at the increasingly expensive child care landscape in Ohio. • Gold case: The Miami Twp. fiscal officer accused of improperly trying to invest $9.7 million in gold coins has been removed from public office. Here’s Jen Balduf with the latest. • You be the judge: Dayton personal injury lawyer Michael Wright says he did not file to run for probate judge to help the incumbent win reelection and his main motivation for entering the race was to prevent Democratic candidate Cassandra Rice from winning the seat. Cornelius Frolik has the details.

State political news of the week

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

• Abortion reversal?: Two Miami Valley state lawmakers want to compel abortion providers in Ohio to inform patients that they might be able to “reverse” their decision after taking the first of two doses in a medication abortion, but opponents argue the science isn’t clear. Here’s my story. • Child care woes: Ohio lawmakers have increased funding for publicly funded child care in recent years. But with that increase came changes that added financial strain to an industry already operating on a razor thin margin, a Dayton Daily News investigation found. Here’s Eileen McClory and Eric Schwartzberg. • Pension changes: Major changes in the State Teachers Retirement System will affect both retirees and current educators, granting eligible retirees a 1.6% cost of living adjustment in July and increasing retirement age. Eileen McClory has more.

National political news of the week

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• Voter ID: A move by U.S. Sen. Jon Husted to require voters to present a photo ID at the polls was shot down last week amid an ongoing Senate stalemate over President Donald Trump’s preferred SAVE Act election reform bill. Here’s my story. • Election complaint: The Montgomery County Republican Party said it has formally complained to the Federal Election Commission, alleging that the campaign of a candidate in the 10th congressional District Democratic primary is “funded and controlled entirely from outside Ohio.” Here’s Thomas Gnau. • New post: In a tough race in this year’s midterm elections, U.S. Sen. Jon Husted now has something he can tout on the campaign trail: a seat on the U.S. Senate panel which decides how best to spend taxpayer dollars. Here’s Jamie Dupree.

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