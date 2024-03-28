OPN March 28 send:

If you’re inclined, feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments. I can be reached at 614-981-1422, avery.kreemer@coxinc.com or @AveryKreemer on X. You can also follow our political coverage on our website and through our Ohio Politics Facebook page.

***

New Householder charges could see him blocked from holding office:

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• At a glance: Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was hit with 10 more charges — this time by state prosecutors, not federal — for his involvement in what has widely been known as the largest public corruption scandal in Ohio history.

• The crux: One of those charges, a theft in office allegation, would bar Householder from working for the government again. Or, more specifically, it would block Householder from winning a Republican primary in his heavily Republican district once he finishes up his 20-year federal prison sentence, which he began last year and has been appealed.

• The background: Householder is now the fourth person to be charged by the state in the $60 million bribery scheme allegedly funded by First Energy, by way of now-indicted former executives. The state charged those two executives, along with the allegedly complicit public utilities regulator Sam Randazzo, in February.

Ohio sued over gender-affirming care ban:

Credit: Avery Kreemer Credit: Avery Kreemer

• At a glance: Ohio will have its day in court to defend its new law that both bans minors from undergoing gender-affirming hormones treatments and receiving gender-affirming surgeries and bans transgender girls from participating in girls school sports.

• The lawsuit: Brought by the ACLU of Ohio and a pair of anonymous families, the suit alleges that House Bill 68 is in breach of the state constitution in four separate parts. Not least of which, the suit argues, is the breach of Ohio’s single subject rule, a rarely followed but well-known mandate that enacted legislation only cover one subject. The suit asks the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas to temporarily pause the law and eventually strike it down completely.

• What’s next: Each time a state law is challenged in court, it’s up to the state’s Attorney General to argue its merits. This time, AG Dave Yost expected it. He told this news organization that the state generally has a greater leeway when it comes to governing minors and that his office is prepared to defend the bill.

Local political news of the week

• Staff turnover in New Lebanon: Amid an internal investigation with little public detail, New Lebanon village council has fired its village manager, three village employees and a contracted village law director. Here’s what we know about the situation, reported by Aimee Hancock.

• $1.3M in federal funds en route to Vandalia: With help from Congressman Mike Turner, R-Dayton, Vandalia managed to secure federal funds to improve its water systems and roadways despite a change of plans late in the game. Here’s my story on the appropriation.

• Yellow Springs to ask voters to reconsider levy rejection: Following an election where Yellow Springs school district was the only district in the region to have its renewal levy rejected, district leaders have promised to put the levy on the ballot again come November. Reporter Lee McClory has the full story.

State political news of the week

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• State calls for local EMS to report non-fatal overdoses: Starting April 8, the Department of Health will begin collecting data on non-fatal overdoses, after previously only collecting data on fatal overdoses. State officials and local organizations hope that the wider picture will be a boon for efforts to reduce opioid abuse and its many negative consequences. Here’s my story on the change.

• Three local police departments strive for state’s first accreditation: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a new program that he hopes will incentivize high standards and uniformity within Ohio’s 400+ police departments. Dayton, Springfield and Fairborn are among the first 10 departments statewide to participate in the program. Here’s my story detailing the free program.

• University of Dayton gets greener: The state recently approved a plan for the University of Dayton to eventually receive electricity from a new waste heat recovery program, which will harness heat vented off from compressor stations on a nearby natural gas pipeline. For more details on the sustainable energy project, check out my story.

National political news of the week

• Trump fundraising woes: According to the Associated Press, former President Donald Trump is lagging behind President Joe Biden in the fundraising arena ahead of November’s clash. And, much of the donations that are coming through to the GOP nominee are being diverted to pay his legal bills instead of going toward his campaign. Michelle Price has the story.

• Train crashes pored over after East Palestine: Another accident involving Norfolk Southern trains occurred in Pennsylvania earlier this month, again highlighting problems with the country’s increasingly automated railways during a period of increased scrutiny after the disaster in northeast Ohio. Josh Funk with the Associated Press has the story.