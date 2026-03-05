OPN March 5 send:

***

Area GOP rep: War with Iran needs congressional approval

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

• The story: U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, was making the case even before President Donald Trump approved surprise military strikes on Iran: Trump needs to make a case to Congress for military action. • Resolution: “I have asked for a classified briefing defining the mission in Iran,” Davidson posted last Thursday to social media. “In the absence of new information, I will support the War Powers resolution in the House next week.” Coordinated U.S. and Israeli military strikes started Saturday. • Bipartisan allies: Davidson has found political allies with fellow lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in the U.S. House. The chamber will take a vote later today (Thursday) to demand congressional approval of the war before any further attacks. A mirrored proposal failed in the U.S. Senate earlier this week, with Republicans largely expressing support for the president’s actions on Iran. • House action: “The president should not strike Iran before coming to Congress,” Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat behind the aforementioned House resolution, said to reporters. “George W. Bush got us into a war with Iraq that was a disaster, but at least he had the decency to come to Congress to ask for a vote.” • Here’s Jamie Dupree’s reporting on the matter.

Ohio looking to ban tax foreclosures for senior citizens

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

• The story: Ohio lawmakers are attempting to pass a bill eradicating tax foreclosures on senior citizens amid concerns that seniors severely impacted by recent property tax increases could be at risk of losing their homes. • The bill: If enacted, House Bill 443 would prohibit county officials from enforcing tax liens — namely foreclosures — on homes owned by residents age 65-plus, whose home is valued at $750,000 or less. The state cannot however impose a similar ban on mortgage holders. • Contributions: Rep. David Thomas, a Republican who sponsored the bill alongside local Rep. Adam Mathews, R-Lebanon, admitted that its rare for county authorities to oust seniors from their homes. But, he said, this bill would codify that “Ohio will not kick grandma out.” • Quote: “We cannot say it definitively, but we should be able to say it and respond to the concerns of our taxpayers clearly, that Ohio does not foreclose on seniors,” Thomas said. “H.B. 443 makes this clear. Ohio will not foreclose on seniors — we will be the first in the nation to say so.” • Here’s the full story from Denise Callahan.

Local political news of the week

• Detained: When Juan Arriaga Reyes — an immigrant living in Springfield — appeared at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office for his annual check-in with authorities Friday, he knew there was a chance he could be detained and eventually deported back to Mexico, despite having had a work permit for more than a decade. Here’s Samantha Wildow on his detainment. • Oversight: Members of the Dayton Tenants Union and others want the Dayton City Commission to require that all contracts approved by the city manager — regardless of whether they fall within her spending authority of $50,000 — be disclosed publicly and placed on the same city agenda as all other contracts, among other requests. Here’s Sydney Dawes. • ODOT: Ohio Department of Transportation decision-makers will consider advancing a proposed $54.6 million of Dayton-region highway projects in a vote set for March 25. Here’s Thomas Gnau with what you need to know.

State political news of the week

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

• Bad deals?: Middle and high school athletes in Ohio may soon be barred from earning money for their name, image or likeness if proposed Ohio legislation passes that would override the state’s high school athletics association. Here’s my story. • Ohio pass: A Republican representative in the Ohio House is hoping to create a tourism pass in Ohio that would connect Ohioans and out-of-state visitors with discounts, promotions and other benefits offered by the state’s tourism drivers. Here’s my story. • DOA?: The Ohio House Ways and Means Committee heard a pair of bills this month designed to build on recent property tax reforms. But with a combined price tag to the state of roughly $500 million, they aren’t likely to go far. Here’s Denise Callahan.

National political news of the week

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• Iran reactions: Ohio lawmakers made their sentiments known after news spread of U.S. strikes against Iran, with mixed opinion on both sides of the aisle. Here’s Holly Souther with more. • Epic Fury: Here, reporter Thomas Gnau details the connection Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has to Operation Epic Fury against Iran. • Noem: Kristi Noem will no longer lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, President Trump announced Thursday. He picked sitting U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, to take over, pending Senate approval. The Associated Press has the story.

