OPN March 7 send: March Primary: Tax Hike vs. Levies

If you feel like it’s sneaked up on you, don’t fret — we’ve got you covered. If you’re registered, check out your sample ballot to see what you can vote on. Then, take a look at our Dayton Daily News elections page to learn more about the races that matter most.

I’ll detail a few of those races below for your review.

In the meantime, please don’t hesitate to contact me with any questions, comments, concerns or tips. I can be reached at 614-981-1422, avery.kreemer@coxinc.com or @AveryKreemer on X.

You can also follow our political coverage on our website and through our Ohio Politics Facebook page.

Property tax hike’s impact on local levies

Something to consider: Our Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelly asks: How will local levies fare on Election Day, given that many property tax owners across the state have already seen a considerable increase to their property tax bill?

Local scope: In February, Montgomery County home owners saw their tax bill raise by 6%, on average; but owners in some places, like Miami Twp., experienced an increase of over 12% according to the county auditor. A starker gulf can be found in Greene County, which experienced an average increase of 13% countywide while Xenia property owners saw a 21% rise.

The potential impact: Last November, with property tax adjustments well on their way, voters in Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Warren Counties passed only four of 17 levies that would increase taxes on property owners. That same election, all 22 flat renewal levies passed.

For a list of local tax levies on the ballot this March, check out the full story.

The race for Dayton’s up-for-grabs House seat

Credit: PROVIDED Credit: PROVIDED

Two well-known Dayton Democrats have their eyes on an empty Ohio House seat with no apparent Republican challenger this November.

The candidates: Desiree Tims, the president of an influential progressive thinktank and former White House and congressional staffer, is set to face off against Derrick Foward, a civil rights activist and former leader of Dayton’s NAACP chapter.

The context: House District 38, which consists largely of Dayton proper, has a Democratic lean so heavy that Montgomery County Republicans have opted not to put up a challenger this November. The seat is currently held by Rep. Willis Blackshear, Jr., D-Dayton, who opted to run for Ohio Senate instead of reelection.

For a full breakdown of the candidates and their positions, check out my full story.

Local political news of the week

https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/did-deputy-director-leak-document-local-elections-board-holding-hearing/WMYFG6Q7A5DYHG5H2S4A3TQROE/

https://www.daytondailynews.com/elections/incorrect-return-envelopes-sent-to-hundreds-of-montgomery-county-absentee-voters/HY63N5ZMKZDFHEOZOUFTCBA55M/

https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/xenia-mayor-ex-beavercreek-mayor-running-for-greene-county-commission-seat/5HEJ3QUKUBFQLOKDSZJ2DSOIPM/

State political news of the week

Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

• https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/election-2024-former-state-rep-and-a-local-trustee-vie-for-gop-nomination-in-senate-district-10/V7IQAD4VSJHMDP2XHGH7DTTH3Y/

• https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/election-2024-where-senate-district-6-democratic-candidates-stand-on-key-issues/QDMCAMDZXNA2RCQOBTCELNXNFI/

National political news of the week

• Nikki Haley drops out

• https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/two-democrats-vying-for-congressional-seat-held-by-columbus-republican/A73OAKE6NFB37NR7CBX6JS6HOI/

• https://www.daytondailynews.com/nation-world/as-biden-prepares-to-address-the-nation-more-than-6-in-10-us-adults-doubt-his-mental-capability/IN5GERT6CRFY7OJ663WTXKLUVI/

• https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/ohio/the-latest-shake-up-in-ohios-topsy-turvy-congressional-primary-eases-minds-within-the-gop/ORY2353XMZG7VHYQ3MDOFWZMKQ/