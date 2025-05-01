OPN May 1 send: Primary time

As always, I’m more than happy to take questions, tips, or concerns. I can be reached at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or on X at @AveryKreemer.

***

Ohio May 6 primary: New tax levies, notable races on local ballots

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

• The story: On Tuesday, local voters will decide whether to approve funding requests from several area school districts, will make important decisions about leadership of area cities, and will weigh in along with voters across Ohio on whether the state should borrow billions of dollars for infrastructure projects.

• Time to vote: Early, in-person voting ends May 4 for Ohio’s May 6 primary election, with Election Day voting beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

• School levies: Eight school districts in the Miami Valley are seeking voter approval for school levies, including in Beavercreek, Oakwood and Huber Heights.

• Issue 2: All Ohio voters will be asked to weigh in on Issue 2. A yes vote would allow Ohio to issue $2.5 billion in general obligation bonds to pay for local infrastructure projects.

• Dayton commission: Five people are running for two available Dayton City Commission seats in 2025. The candidate who gets the fewest votes in the May 6 runoff election will be booted from the November ballot.

• Find a full breakdown of the May 6 ballot from Sydney Dawes here.

Ohio passes state energy overhaul bill

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• The story: The Ohio Senate passed House Bill 15 Wednesday, a legislative effort to reform aspects of energy delivery in the state.

• Rider ends: Among the most notable changes is the cancellation of fees Ohioans have paid on their electric bills that have gone towards an array of legacy coal plants.

• No refunds: The bill does, however, block what could have been a total refund of $152 million to AES Ohio electric consumers for what the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel contends are “unlawful stability charges.”

• Local quote: “The bill’s current refund provisions leave consumers with less, not more protection, than exists today,” wrote Sen. Willis Blackshear, Jr., D-Dayton, who voted in favor of the bill but hoped the provision stopping refunds would be removed.

• For more on the bill, here’s Thomas Gnau.

Local political news of the week

• Mayor challenge: Dayton City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss officially kicked off her mayoral campaign this week at a high-energy event where she promised to shake up the status quo. Here’s Cornelius Frolik.

• Typo woes: Officials with the Greene County Board of Elections say they acted within the bounds of the law in handling a would-be Bellbrook public safety tax levy — whose submitted language was wrong by a single number. Here’s London Bishop with the story.

• Council resignation: West Carrollton City Council member Amanda Zennie will step down due to an upcoming relocation outside of the city limits. Eric Schwartzberg has the story.

State political news of the week

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

• Hemp on the ropes: A bill banning intoxicating hemp products from being sold in gas stations, convenience stores or anywhere else outside of a licensed dispensary passed the Ohio Senate 33-0 this week. Here’s my story.

• Ban back: The Ohio Supreme Court issued a ruling Tuesday allowing the state to continue a ban on gender-affirming care for youth while the state appeals a lower court’s decision blocking a ban. Here’s Samantha Wildow.

• Survivor advocates: Springfield resident and prostate cancer survivor Tom Pamer was one of many to make his way to the Ohio Statehouse this week to advocate for legislation that he hopes will help save lives. Here’s my story.

National political news of the week

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• ‘Wrong’: U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, bluntly told his GOP colleagues that they were making a mistake by cutting cut pensions and retirement benefits for federal employees. Here’s Jamie Dupree with the story.

• Tough decisions: Following a return from break, federal Republicans must start to make the tough decisions about what exactly from President Donald Trump’s agenda will go into a massive tax and budget bill that GOP leaders hope to forge in the coming weeks. Here’s Jamie Dupree.

• News cuts: WYSO, the regional NPR radio station based in Yellow Springs, stands to lose $600,000 over the next two years if the Trump administration move forward with a plan to cut $1.1 billion in public broadcasting funds. Sydney Dawes has the story.

***