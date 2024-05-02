OPN May 2 send:

***

Feds move to reclassify marijuana. What does it mean?

• The news: At the behest of President Joe Biden, the U.S. Justice Department may soon change tact on marijuana, which it has long considered and treated as an eminent danger, by reclassifying it from a “Schedule I” to “Schedule III” drug.

• What it means: Schedule III drugs, including ketamine, anabolic steroids and some acetaminophen-codeine combinations, are still federally controlled substances and are therefore illegal for recreational use, but the DOJ’s move would mark the government’s recognition of marijuana’s medical benefits for the first time.

• The impact: The switch would open up new research opportunities and loosen restrictions that have been a thorn in the side for marijuana businesses, which, for example, were turned away from some banking and financing options. Meanwhile, law enforcement worries that another change in marijuana law will sow confusion. Here’s the story from me, Sydney Dawes and Michael Pitman.

A hint at the priorities for Ohio’s incoming legislature

The story: Sen. Rob McColley, the GOP majority leader and presumed next-in-line to serve as president of the Ohio Senate, told a group of Dayton-area bigwigs this week that, if he had it his way, Ohio would seriously consider adopting a flat income tax over the next two years. Here’s my full story on the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Day.

The quote: “If I were king of Ohio, which of course I’m not, but if I were king of Ohio and I had the ability to forecast what we were going to do in the next general assembly, I would say that we continue down the path of tax reductions,” said McColley, a lawyer from Napoleon in northwest Ohio who serves as the majority leader of the state senate.

The context: Under outgoing President Matt Huffman’s rule, the state Senate has slashed income tax brackets for the wealthy and slightly lowered income taxes on average earners, while also nearly eliminating the commercial activities tax on businesses. McColley’s comments suggest that, although leadership might change next year, the GOP’s priorities won’t.

Local political news of the week

• Miami Conservancy District weighs 1 year pause on rate increase: Owners of nearly 43,000 properties in flood areas of Butler, Hamilton, Montgomery, Miami and Warren counties are looking at a hike in the dues they pay for flood protection, but might get a year of reprieve as the district looks to re-evaluate its methods. Sydney Dawes and Michael Pitman have the story.

• PFA eradication on a time crunch: Public water systems have five years to meet federal EPA standards on how much PFAs, or harmful ‘forever chemicals,’ can be found in drinking water. The window is a primary reason for Dayton’s proposed $250 million facility. Sydney Dawes and Cory Frolik have the story.

State political news of the week

• Bill to allow religious instruction during school: A newly introduced bill in the Ohio House would require public schools to develop a policy to allow religious instruction during the school day, which would clear the way for kids to attend outside organizations like the rapidly growing LifeWise during the school day. Our education reporter Lee McClory has the details.

• Should phones be banned in school?: Another bill, this time by local House reps, would require schools to ban cell phone use in classrooms and greatly regulate social media use during the school day. Here’s Lee McClory’s piece on the bill.

• Ohio nurses demand nurse-to-patient regulations: Ohio nurses and the family of Tristin Kate Smith, a local nurse who detailed how overworked she was before dying by suicide, traveled to Columbus to demand action on a bill that would limit workloads. The bill is opposed by the state’s hospitals, which believe the policy is unworkable during a staffing crisis. Here’s my report.

• “Retirement savings crisis”: A local rep calls for Ohio to consider a state-backed retirement program to benefit employees of small Ohio companies. Here’s my story on the bill.

• Local rep wants photo IDs for voter registration, absentee voting: A new bill by Rep. Bernie Willis, R-Springfield, would require Ohioans to provide a state issued photo ID to register to vote, and to supply a copy of that ID when they send in an absentee ballot. Ohio law currently requires an ID to vote in person. Here’s my analysis on the bill.

National political news of the week

• U.S. presses for ceasefire: Secretary of State Antony Blinken once again traveled to the Middle East this week to coax Hamas to accept a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, which would exchange Israeli hostages for much needed food, medicine and water. More than 34,500 Palestinians have been killed so far by Israeli air raids and ground deployments. The Associated Press has the story.

• Ohio joins federal lawsuit against transgender Title IX: Following the Biden administration’s move to forbid education discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, which would likely clash with school bathroom bills, Ohio and many other Republican-led states have argued that the new rules are beyond Biden’s authority. Collin Binkley with the AP has the full story.