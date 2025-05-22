OPN May 22 send: Probe fallout

***

Local GOP leader backed state rep after calling sexual misconduct claim ‘disgusting’

• The story: Local Republican leaders continued to support the reelection campaign of state Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, in November despite having knowledge of a state criminal investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.

• Timeline: The state began its investigation of Creech in November 2023 following an allegation of possible sexual imposition between him and a teenage minor female in May of that year. The investigation closed in October 2024 with no charges filed, but with findings of “concerning and suspicious behavior” from Creech.

• Meanwhile: In the meantime, Creech was running a re-election campaign for his third term in the Ohio House. Creech was included in the slate of Montgomery County GOP endorsements, despite the party chairman and state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., knowing about the allegation and participating in the investigation. Creech eventually won his election with 77% of the votes of his district.

• ‘Political hitjob‘: In the time since our investigation published, Creech has framed the ordeal as a “political hitjob,” as Plummer is a potential opponent to Creech for an upcoming vacant Senate seat.

• ‘My decision’: “He wants to say this is all political. Well, it’s not political and that’s a very good reason to show people it’s not political, because I included him on the slate card and that’s my decision as a party chairman,” Plummer said when this outlet asked him to explain why the party still supported Creech but not Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley, who is facing criminal charges.

• ‘Failure of leadership’: Montgomerty County Democratic Party Chairman Mohamed Al-Hamdani told this outlet that Plummer failed to act. “The allegations against Rodney Creech are deeply disturbing. What is equally disturbing is that some leaders within the Republican Party have known about these allegations for over a year and chose to remain silent.”

• Here's the full story from me and Josh Sweigart.

• Bonus: Here's our initial investigation into Creech's criminal probe from last week and a followup story on the immediate fallout.

Petition to abolish property taxes in Ohio OK’d by the state

• The story: Backers of a constitutional amendment to abolish property taxes in Ohio will soon start circulating petitions in local communities to get the matter on the ballot after clearing hurdles at the state level.

• Proposed changes: Their proposed amendment would add three lines of text to the Ohio Constitution to state that “no real property shall be taxed,” either by law or by constitutional amendment.

• What they need: The petitioners behind the amendment will need to gather over 413,000 valid signatures in order to get their proposed amendment on the ballot. A simple majority of voter support would pass it.

• What they’re saying: “Property taxes undermines true ownership,” said Timberlake Mayor and petitioner John Marra. “When people can lose their homes over unpaid taxes, even after their mortgage is paid off, that is not freedom; it is a form of government control.”

• Word of caution: “Ohio’s broken, dysfunctional property tax is forcing people out of their homes with unvoted tax hikes,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wrote on X. “The people are going to blow it up at the ballot box — and the resulting chaos will be a failure of the legislature, which knew better but would not act."

• Here's my article.

Local political news of the week

• Permit concerns: Employers across the region are expressing concerns with federal efforts to revoke the legal status of many Haitians in the U.S. — including thousands in the Springfield area — according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Here’s the story from Josh Sweigart and Brooke Spurlock.

• Benched from the bench: Following the resignation of Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge James Piergies earlier this month as part of a plea bargain, it’s now up to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to fill the vacancy. Sydney Dawes explains.

• Penny crimes?: The Miami Twp. fiscal officer will face a state investigation after township officials accused him of improperly withdrawing township funds and attempting to send money to coin dealers. Eric Schwartzberg has the story.

State political news of the week

• Developing disagreement: Trotwood’s former Hara Arena site, primed for redevelopment, is apparently a contender for the state’s plans to build a Dayton-area mental health facility. Its city manager is “vehemently opposed to this type of use of this property.” Thomas Gnau has the story.

• Yost backs out: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost suspended his gubernatorial campaign Friday, one week after the Ohio Republican Party endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy for the 2026 primary election. Here’s my story.

• Restricting self-promo: School districts, governments and elected officials may soon be blocked by the state from using taxpayer funds to send out publications that may indirectly support themselves or ballot issues 30 days before an election. Here’s my story on the bill.

• Senate votes ‘no’ on ranked choice: The Ohio Senate voted 27-to-5 to ban ranked choice voting at the state level and to cut off state funding to local governments that choose to allow it. The bill now heads to the Ohio House. Here’s my story.

National political news of the week

• Davidson breaks ranks on Trump bill: Ohio GOP Congressman Warren Davidson, of Troy, was one of few GOP detractors from a GOP tax and budget bill that will extend a series of expiring tax breaks and give the green light to new tax and spending plans from the White House. Here’s Jamie Dupree with the story.

• Retirement plans: The spending plan, which passed 215-to-214, did not include proposed cuts to federal employee retirement plans after Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, threatened to vote against the plan if the cuts were included. Greg Lynch and Jamie Dupree have the story.

