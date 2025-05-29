OPN May 29 send: Ramaswamy’s pitch

***

Ramaswamy pushes Ohio as future education, economic leader in Clark County visit

Credit: Jessica Orozco Credit: Jessica Orozco

• The story: Vivek Ramaswamy, the GOP-endorsed front-runner to take over for term-limited Gov. Mike DeWine in 2026, made a stop in Clark County last week to overwhelming support.

• The event: At the county’s “Reagan-Trump” dinner, Ramaswamy shared his vision for Ohio and was met with several standing ovations. The 39-year-old biotech entrepreneur from Cincinnati is seeking the county GOP’s endorsement after sealing the state GOP’s backing earlier this month.

• Springfield seminal: It was Ramaswamy’s first stop in the area since hosting a town hall last year centered on discussing the area’s Haitian population. “It was actually the moment in Springfield last fall that really turned around my thinking about how we were going to spend the next chapter of our journey,” Ramaswamy said.

• His pitch: Ramaswamy repeated ideas he shared when he first announced his candidacy, including his goal of making the state a leader in educational and economic achievement. He again said he will welcome anyone, no matter their political ideology, to his team to meet this goal.

• Quote: “This is the state where the American dream is your birthright, where success is your birthright, where a world class education is your birthright, where freedom is your heritage and excellence is your destiny,” Ramaswamy said. “That isn’t a humble vision for our state; it is an ambitious vision because I believe that’s who we really are as Ohioans and as Americans. We’re not victims. We’re victors.”

• Competition: While Ramaswamy is an early favorite, the gubernatorial race course might have some surprise turns. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, already dropped out, but Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel might yet throw his hat in the ring. For Democrats, former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton is already campaigning, while big names in former Congressman Tim Ryan and former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown are also rumored to be interested.

• Here’s the full story of Ramaswamy’s night from Jessica Orozco.

Super squabble: Superman nominated as ‘Ohio’s official superhero,’ snubs Incredible Hulk’s Dayton connections

• The story: A proposal at the Ohio Statehouse would proclaim Superman as the state’s official superhero, but DC Comics’ “Man of Steel” isn’t the only superhero with Ohio connections, including a certain angry green scientist who’s from Dayton.

• Bill proposal: Local state Rep. Adam Mathews, R-Lebanon, is a joint sponsor on a bill to designate Superman as the “official superhero of the state,” beginning on April 18, 2033, a year before Superman enters the public domain.

• Quote: “Superman is the first and greatest of superheroes, even though personally I do prefer Batman,” said Mathews. “But Superman was created in Cleveland and this summer is a great time to highlight this fact, because the newest movie was filmed primarily in Cleveland and Columbus, highlighting the art deco architecture that’s become just as much a character of the DC Universe as Green Arrow, Green Lantern or the others.”

• Origin story: Superman’s creators’ Cleveland roots were a major influence on the earliest portrayals of Superman, as were the political and economic conditions of the time, said Jared Whittaker, manager of Super-Fly Comics and Games in Yellow Springs.

• Yes, but: Superman, however, isn’t the only superhero with connections to Ohio. Bruce Banner, the alter ego of Marvel’s The Incredible Hulk, was born in Dayton. Given the choice, Peter Bell of Bell Book and Comic in Dayton said he would have voted for the Hulk , but “I’m a little biased towards my city.”

• Here’s the very serious and fun article from London Bishop.

Local political news of the week

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

• Sprucing up: Much of the costs Dayton incurred to host NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly was covered by the state, but the city still put up over a million dollars in lighting improvements and general maintenance. Sydney Dawes has the story.

• Tourists: NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegates and staff enjoyed themselves about town Saturday night, visiting places like the Dayton Arcade, Wright-Dunbar and the Oregon District. Here are their impressions, compiled by Sydney Dawes, Sarah Cavender and Josh Sweigart.

• Drivers ed: Dayton Public Schools will soon offer subsidized driving classes for its students, becoming the second district in the county to do so, as state leaders have bemoaned logistical hurdles for young driver education. Eileen McClory has the story.

State political news of the week

• Subminimum wage: As the federal government weighs the future of a program that allows some employers to pay workers with disabilities less than minimum wage, a Dayton-area lawmaker has proposed phasing out the practice in Ohio over the next five years. Here’s the story from me and Sydney Dawes.

• Missing persons: A group of law enforcement, family members of the missing, advocates and educators have called for several changes aimed at improving the efficiency of missing persons investigations in Ohio. Here’s the story from me and London Bishop.

• ‘Dignity for women’: The Ohio House approved a bipartisan bill this week that would require all Ohio correctional facilities to provide menstrual products to inmates free-of-charge. Here’s my story on the bill.

• Cost of axing property tax: If a proposal to end property taxes in Ohio makes the November ballot and is approved by voters, property taxes would end on Jan.1, 2026 and “cripple” local government services like police, fire and EMS, local government advocates warn. Denise Callahan has the story.

National political news of the week

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

• Missing DOGE: When the budget-cutting teams led by billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency started slashing their way through federal agencies and departments back in late January, Republicans in Congress were elated. Four months later, GOP frustration blooms as Congress still hasn’t voted on any DOGE cuts. Jamie Dupree has the story.

• Revenge porn no more: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump signed the Take It Down Act, which would impose penalties for online sexual exploitation. The president said the prevalence of images made using AI means that “countless women have been harassed with deepfakes and other explicit images distributed against their will.” That and more in Sydney Dawes’ federal roundup.

***