OPN May 30 send: Special Session

Ohio Republicans want to ban foreign money from state ballot campaigns. But can they?

• The background: Lawmakers are back in session this week at the behest of a disappointed Gov. Mike DeWine. Primarily, they’ve been tasked with making tweaks to Ohio law to rectify a technicality that would see President Joe Biden miss the ballot this November.

• The story: DeWine also asked (and has repeatedly urged) lawmakers to pass a bill that would at least try to block money from foreign nationals from interfering in statewide ballot issues. This comes as the state prepares to vote on a minimum wage hike and redistricting reform this November.

• Can it be done? Similar, but different, bills have been passed by the Republican super majorities in both the House and Senate now. One chamber will have to cave to the other in order to actually put this bill into law (potentially tomorrow) but there are critical concerns about how enforceable the law would actually be, given how easy it is to transfer and obfuscate the origins of political money. Here’s our story.

A twist: Democrats promise to nominate Biden early

• The story: It came in the end, but the Democrat’s decision to just nominate Biden early via teleconference came too late to avoid the headaches of a special legislative session.

• Background: Biden has been facing the potential of not being on Ohio’s ballot due to a self-inflicted technicality for months now. There were several ways to rectify the situation, but the easiest would have been to just make a simple legislative fix — but that option required GOP cooperation that was begrudging at best. This week, the Democrats’ patience wore out and they decided to just do it themselves. Here’s our story.

• Double fix: Despite the Democrats’ new plans to nominate Biden within Ohio’s window, the Ohio House and Senate both passed separate bills to get the incumbent on the ballot. Neither of those bills are set to become law, though, until the other chamber agrees.

Local political news of the week

• Tire fire in Dayton sparks legal review: A large tire fire in Old North Dayton this week has prompted calls for new legislation to try to prevent Ohioans from stockpiling scrap tires. Cornelius Frolik has the story.

• Former Dayton mayor lands new gig: Nan Whaley, former Dayton mayor and failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate, has been announced as the incoming CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio. Here’s Sam Wildow’s story.

• Local NAACP calls for harsher penalties: The Dayton Unit NAACP is seeking harsher penalties for drivers who cause deadly crashes while fleeing police following Monday’s tragic death of a Dayton man. Jen Balduf has the details.

State political news of the week

• Local reps hope for new foster standards: Montgomery County’s Reps. Phil Plummer and Andrea White recently introduced a bill that aims to create new standards for group homes that house foster children statewide. Sydney Dawes outlines the bill.

• Efforts to allow military students in any Ohio district: The Ohio Senate recently passed a bill that would require all Ohio public schools to have open enrollment for military families, with some exceptions. Lee McClory has the details.

• More property tax relief? A senate proposal would give a refundable income tax credit of up to $1,000 for people earning less than $60,000 annually, if their housing costs exceed 5% of their gross income. It has an estimated price tag to the state of $925.3 million. Denise Callahan has the story.

National political news of the week

• Trump awaits jury decision in hush money case: The jury is still out on Trump’s criminal hush money case. Trump faces 34 felony counts for falsifying business records stemming from an alleged $130,000 hush money payment with porn actor Stormy Daniels. The Associated Press has the story.

• Federal investigation leads to no charges: Federal officials have notified Cliff Rosenberger, a Wilmington Republican who formerly served as Ohio House speaker, that they have closed their investigation of him and he will not face any charges. The Associated Press has the story.