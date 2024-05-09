OPN May 9 send:

***

Legislature stalls during attempt to get Biden on the November ballot

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• The news: Lawmakers couldn’t agree on a proposal to make the necessary changes to ensure that President Joe Biden will indeed appear on Ohio’s ballot this November. Here’s my full story.

• The context: As things stand, Biden will be certified by the Democratic Party too late to comply with Ohio law. There’s an appetite from both parties to get him on the ballot here in Ohio, but Republicans, knowing Democrats are in a pinch, are looking to make the most of the situation.

• Where things stand: It doesn’t look like the fix will come legislatively, but seemingly everyone at the Statehouse is still convinced Biden will be on the ballot. Remaining options include having the national Democrats tinker with its own schedule, or waiting for the courts to step in to ensure Ohio’s Democratic voters aren’t disenfranchised this November.

Ohio House speaker dodges ouster

Credit: Avery Kreemer Credit: Avery Kreemer

The story: Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens ignored a handful of lawmakers (most of them local) who this week called for a vote to kick him out of his leadership position. It was awkward. Here’s my story.

The background: You could write a whole book, and some might read it, about the tensions between Stephens and a significant chunk of the GOP caucus he’s tasked to lead. But what has really brought things to a head is Stephens’ recent decision to remove six committee chairs (half of them local) after they donated to the primary opponents of their GOP incumbent colleagues in March.

What’s next: Montgomery County Rep. Phil Plummer, who in part orchestrated the attempt, told me that this week’s failed upheaval was just the first try. There’s no telling what might unfold, but there are scant options the aggrieved lawmakers have to actually land a crucial blow on the speaker.

Local political news of the week

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

• Miami Conservancy District delays rate increase: Rate increases will be paused for a year for the owners of nearly 43,000 properties in flood areas of Butler, Hamilton, Montgomery, Miami and Warren counties as the district looks to re-evaluate its methods. Sydney Dawes and Michael Pitman have the story.

• Local counties see thousands of property value appeals: Historic increases in property taxes did not lead to historic increases in property tax valuation appeals, according to local auditors. Sydney Dawes has the full report.

• New Lebanon police vote no confidence: More unravels in the village of New Lebanon as the local police union voices its disdain for the new village overseers after a forced exodus of much of its staff. Read Aimee Hancock’s latest.

State political news of the week

• Out-of-state fund pours millions into House races: A national dark money organization funneled money into an associated PAC that spent nearly $2 million on House GOP primaries, which was a considerable break from normal. Three local House races were considerable impacted by the influx of money. Here’s my story.

• Stricter voter ID laws floated: A Clark County rep is behind a bill that would extend the state’s voter ID laws to require a state-issued ID to vote absentee and register to vote. Here’s my full story on the bill.

• Property taxes under review: Ohio lawmakers are reviewing various ways to address concerns about hefty tax increases that have been fueled by historic property value increases of recent years. Denise Callahan has the story.

National political news of the week

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• Turner’s space weapon concerns: Dayton Congressman Mike Turner hailed the Department of Defense’s acknowledgment of Russia’s “concerning” development of anti-satellite nuclear weapons. Turner took heat for publicly raising the alarms of such weapons weeks ago. Tom Gnau has the whole story.

• Federal help for Ohio tornadoes: President Joe Biden approved FEMA assistance for 11 Ohio counties, including Darke, Miami and Logan, following a tornado outbreak in March. Here’s Danny Susco’s report.