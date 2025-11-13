OPN Nov. 13 send: Federal intoxicating hemp ban

Editor’s note: An incorrect version of this newsletter was previously sent.
The longest federal government shutdown in American history has ended. One measure in the legislation to get the government back up and running effectively bans intoxicating hemp products, just as Ohio was set to create a regulatory system.
Federal budget bill’s intoxicating hemp ban will ‘significantly’ impact Ohio’s plan, GOP leader says
• The story: Ohio legislative leaders say they’ll be forced to change course on the route to regulate intoxicating hemp in the state, following a provision in the federal budget bill passed this week that places new restrictions on hemp-derived products.
• Fed action: The federal provision changes the federal definition of legal hemp, excluding all hemp-derived products that contain artificial or synthesized cannabinoids and all naturally derived hemp products that contain more than 0.3% of intoxicating cannabinoids like delta-8 THC, THCA, and “any other cannabinoids that have similar effects.” The law goes into effect next November.
• Industry reaction: Ohio Healthy Alternatives Association, an industry against government overreach in the hemp space, framed the measure as an outright ban and asked the legislature to “honor its intent to regulate and create a legal market for hemp products, versus using what is happening at a federal level.”
• Changing course: Ohio could ignore the federal action, just as it has regarding its recreational marijuana market. Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman said he’s not inclined to diverge from Congress’s stance. “We’re not going to set up a whole regulatory system for something we’re not going to be allowed to do under federal law,” he said.
• Quote: “I think this changes the discussion that we’re having now,” Huffman said. “Because, with the federal action, there’s no legal way that these folks can operate where they are right now. Now, are we going to go around and start cuffing 17-year-old clerks at gas stations? No, but we’ve got to get this thing in shape.”
Local political news of the week
• Hunger: As food stamps and paychecks stopped flowing for many residents during the shutdown, food pantries became overwhelmed. We looked at how local food pantries are doing, the state of hunger in the Miami Valley, and what role you can play. Sydney Dawes has the story.
• State intervention: Sydney Dawes and Michael Pitman examined the state’s efforts to step up with food, including emergency payments to would-be SNAP recipients and a cash flow sent to regional food banks. Here’s the story.
State political news of the week
• New hospital: The state approved a $2.5 million appropriation Monday for the purchase of the 133-acre site of the former Hara Arena in Trotwood and Harrison Twp. for the development of an Ohio-run behavioral health hospital. Here’s my story.
• Comprehensive review: The state also appropriated funds for a comprehensive review of Central State University’s facilities after a dormitory was found to have a faulty fire alarm. Here’s my story.
National political news of the week
• Two sides: Congressmen in southwest Ohio had differing views on ending the government shutdown this week, with the region’s Democrat lamenting that the deal didn’t include health care subsidies. Here’s Josh Sweigart and Bryant Billing.
• Tariff dividends?: President Donald Trump over the weekend teased a plan to send out $2,000 to Americans as a dividend linked to tariff revenue. Sydney Dawes has what you need to know about that plan.
• In the lab: The agreement in Congress to end a record federal government shutdown also includes a $30 million project at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base sought by both of Ohio’s senators and Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton. Jamie Dupree has the story.
