OPN Nov. 13 send: Federal intoxicating hemp ban

Federal budget bill’s intoxicating hemp ban will ‘significantly’ impact Ohio’s plan, GOP leader says

• The story: Ohio legislative leaders say they’ll be forced to change course on the route to regulate intoxicating hemp in the state, following a provision in the federal budget bill passed this week that places new restrictions on hemp-derived products.

• Fed action: The federal provision changes the federal definition of legal hemp, excluding all hemp-derived products that contain artificial or synthesized cannabinoids and all naturally derived hemp products that contain more than 0.3% of intoxicating cannabinoids like delta-8 THC, THCA, and “any other cannabinoids that have similar effects.” The law goes into effect next November.

• Industry reaction: Ohio Healthy Alternatives Association, an industry against government overreach in the hemp space, framed the measure as an outright ban and asked the legislature to “honor its intent to regulate and create a legal market for hemp products, versus using what is happening at a federal level.”

• Changing course: Ohio could ignore the federal action, just as it has regarding its recreational marijuana market. Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman said he’s not inclined to diverge from Congress’s stance. “We’re not going to set up a whole regulatory system for something we’re not going to be allowed to do under federal law,” he said.

• Quote: “I think this changes the discussion that we’re having now,” Huffman said. “Because, with the federal action, there’s no legal way that these folks can operate where they are right now. Now, are we going to go around and start cuffing 17-year-old clerks at gas stations? No, but we’ve got to get this thing in shape.”

