OPN Nov. 20 send: Absentee changes

• The story: The Ohio legislature voted Wednesday to eliminate a four-day post-election grace period that allowed several thousand mail-in absentee ballots across the state to be counted in the 2024 presidential election. • Punctuality: The votes send Senate Bill 293, first introduced in mid-October, to the desk of Gov. Mike DeWine. If he signs it, Ohioans will have to have their mail-in ballots delivered to their local board of elections by the time polls close on Election Day in order to count. • Counts: In the 2024 presidential election, the grace period allowed 241 ballots to be counted in Butler County, 57 ballots to be counted in Clark County and 250 ballots in Montgomery County, according to the local boards of elections, Dayton Daily News reporting found. Statewide data puts that number at fewer than 8,000 ballots. • Top-down: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose told House lawmakers Tuesday that the U.S. Justice Department threatened to sue Ohio as part of President Donald Trump’s mission to eliminate the practice of counting late-arriving ballots. • Top reason?: Republicans say they passed the bill for logical purposes, like getting in line with 34 other states that need ballots delivered by the end of Election Day. Democrats say the change was an act of pandering to Trump. • Here’s my full story on the bill, which brings a raft of other election-related changes.

Ohio lawmakers reach intoxicating hemp, marijuana deal

• The story: Lawmakers tasked with hammering out a legislative compromise on a regulatory structure for intoxicating hemp products and tweaks to Ohio’s recreational marijuana laws inked a deal just after midnight on Thursday, though the agreement needs Senate confirmation before it gets sent to the governor. • Hemp changes: The deal, shaped by Congress’ recent decision to effectively ban intoxicating hemp products, would confine intoxicating hemp products to Ohio’s recreational marijuana dispensaries, yanking them out of gas stations, convenience stores and wellness stores that have established a lucrative, though unregulated, market. • Wash it down: There’s a temporary, slightly more open market set on intoxicating hemp drinks. The bill also includes the legislature’s intent, should the federal government reverse its course, to create a free market for THC drinks in the state. • Flowing funds: The bill makes several changes to Ohio’s recreational marijuana laws, too. Perhaps most notable is that it makes a clerical fix that allows the state to begin disbursing money from its “host community fund,” which has been accumulating 36% of all recreational marijuana excise taxes with the intent of being distributed to local municipalities that are home to recreational dispensaries. • Here’s my full story on the bill.

Local political news of the week

• ‘Like being paralyzed’: Contributing writer Ismael David Mujahid spoke with a Haitian couple living in Springfield who have had their livelihood and future in American thrown in doubt by actions from the Trump administration. Here’s the story. • Rate increases: Montgomery County is going to raise to water and sewer rates by 5% annually for the next five years for its roughly 230,000 customers. Cornelius Frolik explains why. • Connection: Partnering to the tune of an investment that will exceed $20 million, the University of Dayton and Fortune 100 information technology powerhouse IBM will work together on developing next-generation semiconductor technologies and materials, both entities said this week. Thomas Gnau has the story.

State political news of the week

• Property taxes: Ohio property owners will see lower tax bills next year as lawmakers passed a slew of legislation aimed at fixing the property tax system that has pushed taxes to high levels in recent years. The package comes out to roughly $3.8 billion in tax credits and school and local government revenue reducers. Denise Callahan has the details. • Easy way: Republicans in the Ohio House are hoping to take a new tack in their effort to cut down on government spending and, in turn, taxation, by financially incentivizing local governments to consolidate and merge, instead of forcing it. Here’s my reporting. • Power punishment: Ohio’s utilities regulator has ordered FirstEnergy to pay back over $180 million to Ohio customers as well as more than $64 million in civil forfeitures after the commission found the company’s Ohio affiliates violated Ohio law. Daniel Susco has the story. • Screw that: The Ohio senator representing Dayton claims he bit into a screw as he was eating a Chipotle taco Sunday evening, prompting him to take both medical and police action. “I thought it was a bone at first,” he told London Bishop.

National political news of the week

• Temporary status: Local advocates warn that immigration enforcement may be forceful in Springfield when the federal Temporary Protected Status for Haitians expires in February. Here’s Jessica Orozco. • All files?: President Donald Trump signed legislation that compels his administration to release files within 30 days on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, bowing to political pressure from his own party after initially resisting those efforts. The Associated Press has the story.

