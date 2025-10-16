OPN Oct. 16 send: Ban blocked

Quick note: Our Voters Guide for this November’s election is up and running. You can check it out to see how candidates for myriad positions explain their stances in their own words.

Franklin County judge halts Ohio intoxicating hemp ban

• The story: A Franklin County judge issued a ruling Tuesday to temporarily block Gov. Mike DeWine’s executive orders banning the sale of intoxicating hemp in the state of Ohio. • Details: DeWine’s orders, signed on Oct. 8, gave the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) the authority to change the state’s administrative definition of what counts as hemp, with the directive to exclude intoxicating hemp products that contain delta-8, THCA, or similar psychoactive cannabinoids. He also signed an order requiring retailers to get rid of their unsold intoxicating hemp products. • The case: Plaintiffs in the case against DeWine and ODA argued that the Republican governor’s attempt to unilaterally regulate intoxicating hemp usurps the legislature’s power and conflicts with settled Ohio law that legalized hemp products and defined hemp as any part of the cannabis plant that contains less than 0.3% delta-9, the psychoactive compound in marijuana that’s most commonly known as THC. • The ruling: “The separation of powers is not a matter of convenience; it is a constitutional safeguard embedded in the Ohio Constitution,” wrote Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Carl Aveni. • Outlook: Both DeWine and Aveni urged the legislature to come up with its own regulatory solutions. “While we continue to fight in court, today’s developments underscore our continued desire to work with the General Assembly to pass permanent legislation regarding intoxicating hemp,” DeWine posted on X.

What drives someone to run for school board? Report cards, taxes, ‘woke ideology’

• The story: Races for area boards of education are among the most competitive in the Nov. 4 election, with seven or more candidates vying for three or four open seats on school boards in Montgomery, Greene, Butler and Clark counties. • New interest: School districts that rarely see a contested race and historically have had to appoint people to the board to meet their numbers are now seeing more people campaigning than open seats. • What we found: As part of our Voters Guide, the Dayton Daily News sent surveys to 162 school board candidates in contested races in the six-county region asking about their motivations and priorities. Themes that emerged in their responses include improving report card scores, managing school finances and improving communication with families. Several mentioned their Christian faith. • Spotlight: One possible explanation for this surging interest is the focus the pandemic put on schools, said Wright State University political science professor Lee Hannah. “Many people became much more aware of school policies, leaders, and curriculum when they were directly affected — either through witnessing teachers and curriculum through school from home or through forming opinions on the school’s policies about masking, social distancing, opening closing, sports, etc." • For a more complete look at what school board candidates in this November’s election told us, here’s Eileen McClory.

Local political news of the week

• Battle of the ban: Store owners were pleased to learn that a Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge on Tuesday approved a restraining order that temporarily pauses DeWine’s ban after a few businesses challenged the legality of the emergency action. Here’s Cornelius Frolik with the story; and another chronicling retailer reactions. • Costly videos: Members of the public will have to pay up to $750 for video showing how inmates are treated at the Montgomery County Jail under a new policy enacted by Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck shortly after the county paid $7 million to the family of a man who died in jail custody. Sydney Dawes has the story. • OVIs up: More motorists were arrested for intoxicated driving by Dayton police in 2023 and 2024 than in previous years, and officers are on track to make more than 500 OVI arrests this year. Here’s Cornelius Frolik.

State political news of the week

• Mandatory reporters: A proposed Ohio House bill would add elected officials to a long slate of professions that are legally required to report child abuse in the state, though elected officials would be alone in being required to report the case even if they only learned about it in a personal capacity. Here’s my story on the bill, which recently had its first hearing. • Christian influence: Two Republicans in the Ohio House are hoping to pass the Enact the Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act, a bill that would expressly permit teachers in Ohio’s public schools to provide instruction on the positive impacts of Christianity on American history. Here’s my story. • ‘Natural’ families: An Ohio House committee is nearing a decision on a bill that would have the state honor “Natural Family Month” every year in the four weeks between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day — a bid to encourage more Ohioans to get married and start a family amid a declining birthrate across the country. Here’s my story. • Teaming up: A coalition of six public sector unions, including the AFL-CIO, several teachers’ unions, police and fire unions and more, are pushing for state politicians to stop making changes to retirees’ state pensions. Here’s Eileen McClory.

National political news of the week

• Pay problems: Two U.S. senators, including Ohio’s Sen. Jon Husted, have introduced a bill to pay members of the active-duty and reservists in the Air Force, Space Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard during a government shutdown. Thomas Gnau has the story. • Food bank: As members of the military approach their first payday of the latest federal government shutdown, the executive director of a Fairborn food pantry says she is seeing more questions and more traffic, often from military families. Here’s Thomas Gnau.

