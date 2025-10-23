OPN Oct. 23 send: Political violence

As always, I’m more than happy to take questions, tips, or concerns. I can be reached at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or on X at @AveryKreemer. Quick note: Our Voters Guide for this November’s election is up and running. You can check it out to see how candidates for myriad positions explain their stances in their own words.

Ohio lawmakers deal with threats, decry political violence

Political figures with area ties lead growing national prominence of Hinduism

• The story: Hindu Americans from southwest Ohio are exemplifying the growing prominence of Hinduism on the state and national stage. • Hindus: This includes Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican frontrunner in the race for Ohio governor; the nation’s second lady Usha Vance, who moved with her husband JD Vance to the vice presidential residence from the Cincinnati area; and Niraj Antani, a former Dayton-area lawmaker who in 2020 became the first Hindu elected to the Ohio Senate. • Quote: “When you are one of a few or one of the only, you understand you are not just a voice for your district or the Dayton region, you’re also a voice for that community, whether it’s being the youngest member or the only Hindu member,” Antani said. “I think my Jewish and Hispanic colleagues would agree because at times there was only one Jewish or Hispanic member in the legislature. What you do becomes a reflection on the entire community.” • Beliefs: Hinduism is the world’s third-largest religion with a 14,000-year history. And like other religions, it contains numerous belief systems and denominations. Ramaswamy was asked about his faith and politics at a conservative speaking event in Montana earlier this month. He explained that he’s a monotheist who believes in “one true God.” • Quote: “Every religion has its reconciling of the one and the many,” said Ramaswamy. “And, so, in my faith, I believe there is one true God. He resides in all of us and he appears in different forms but it’s one true God. So, I’m an ethical monotheist — that’s the way I would describe my faith.” • Russell Florence has the full story.

Local political news of the week

• Mayor stakes: Although they sit just a few feet apart on the dais at City Hall, Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. and city Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss sometimes seem worlds apart on issues and what they think is best for the city. Here’s Cornelius Frolik. • Power play: Three of the five seats on the Dayton City Commission are on the ballot in the November election, meaning the outcome will determine who holds the majority and will steer city policies, priorities and financial and budget decisions for the next four years. Cornelius Frolik has the ins-and-outs. • Races abound: Dayton is just one of many Miami Valley communities with a big election coming up. There are nearly 70 local races in the region, including six competitive mayor races, and city commission races that will determine control of Beavercreek, Kettering and Troy. Josh Sweigart has the details. • Active THC: A new study by researchers at Wright State University found that about four in 10 drivers killed in automobile crashes in Montgomery County over a nearly six-year period had “active” THC in their systems. Cornelius Frolik has the story.

State political news of the week

• Referendum?: National Democratic leaders are considering launching a ballot referendum in Ohio to fight a potential Republican effort to increase the state’s number of GOP seats in Congress, according to Ohio Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood. Here’s my story. • Deals: The Ohio legislature is narrowing in on a deal that aims to address concerns about intoxicating hemp and the legal recreational marijuana market, which have brought headaches to state decision makers for more than a year. Here’s my story. • OVI overhaul: The Ohio Senate has unanimously approved a bill that would update the state’s OVI laws when it comes to marijuana, fixing a hole in the law that can find a motorist guilty of high driving even if they haven’t ingested marijuana in a month. Here’s my story. • Refund: The gulf between what Ohio consumer advocates and state utility regulators say is the refund due to AES Ohio customers is at least $50 million, after the Dayton electric company enjoyed what some call “excessive earnings” several years ago. Thomas Gnau has the details.

National political news of the week

• United front: If national Democrats thought Republicans in Congress would crack under the political weight of a government shutdown, there’s little evidence of that on Capitol Hill. Ohio’s GOP senators emerged from a White House lunch with President Donald Trump on Tuesday fully unified in this political showdown. Here’s Jamie Dupree. • Growing concerns: With the federal government shutdown in its third week and no end in sight, those impacted locally are starting to worry about the end-of-year holidays and beyond. Here’s Michael Kurtz.

