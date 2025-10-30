OPN Oct. 30 send: SNAP lapse

I’ll have details on the big stories that have already happened this past week below. As always, I’m more than happy to take questions, tips, or concerns. I can be reached at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or on X at @AveryKreemer. Study tip: Our Voters Guide for this November’s election is up and running. You can check it out to see how candidates for myriad positions explain their stances in their own words.

***

Ohio lawmakers vote down proposal to cover federal SNAP lapse with state funds

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

• The story: Ohio lawmakers on Wednesday contemplated authorizing the state to pay for food stamps and other federal subsidies before federal funding lapses on Nov. 1, though ultimately nothing was done. • The context: The prolonged federal government shutdown has cast serious doubt on the government’s ability to continue funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a federal safety net that helps about one in eight Americans buy groceries. Those benefits will run dry starting Saturday. • The proposal: On Wednesday, House and Senate Democrats proposed amending bills to authorize the state to use its nearly $4 billion “rainy day” or Budget Stabilization Fund to continue funding SNAP benefits in Ohio — a cost Democrats put at about $263 million a month. Louisiana and New Mexico both approved set-amounts of funding in the event of a lapse. • Reaction: Sen. Jerry Cirino, R-Kirtland, called the idea appalling. “It’s appalling because it fails to recognize why we have this problem, why we are in this fix in the first place, and where the solution lies,” Cirino said. “It’s not the federal government, it’s not the White House, it’s not the Congress in total. It’s the (U.S.) Senate Democrats, except for one. They lit this fire, and now they want us to bail them out and put out the fire.” • Finger pointing: Ohio Senate Democrats, meanwhile, argued that finger-pointing fails to alleviate the problem. “One of the most frustrating things about politics is that there are those who fall in the crossfire,” said Sen. Willis Blackshear, D-Dayton. “But we must ask ourselves as elected officials: What are we gonna do to make sure that nobody goes hungry?” • Here’s my full story.

Food, childcare aid for 150K area residents in jeopardy as federal shutdown drags on

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

• The story: Nearly 150,000 area residents are at risk of their food assistance being cut off if the federal government shutdown drags into November. • Notice: The U.S. Department of Agriculture posted a notice on its website saying federal food aid will not go out Nov. 1, raising the stakes for families nationwide as the government shutdown drags on. This came after the Trump administration announced it would not tap into nearly $5 billion in contingency funds to keep the food assistance program powered. • Programs: This will instantly impact users of the baseline Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP. The immediate future is less clear for beneficiaries of SNAP’s Women, Infants and Children program, as the program was set to run dry in October until the Trump administration approved a one-time injection of $300 million. It’s not clear how long that stopgap will last. • Child care: Funding will also lapse on Nov. 1 for various Head Start programs across Ohio, which helps fund lower-cost child care centers. Without a congressional resolution, several Ohio Head Start programs could face imminent closure, impacting 940 staff members and leaving thousands of working parents who use Head Start programs for childcare without it, according to the Ohio Head Start Association Inc. • Here’s Sydney Dawes.

Local political news of the week

State political news of the week

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• Legislative dysfunction?: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has threatened legal action against porn sites that choose not to verify Ohio users’ age, in accordance with a newly passed law. Some sites, like PornHub, say they don’t have to. Here’s my story. • Junkers: It’s illegal to drive a damaged car, in some instances. Law enforcement handed out about 100 tickets in the Dayton region and 720 citations across the state last year. Cornelius Frolik has the story. • Tax relief?: Last last week, the Ohio House has passed a pair of significant property tax relief bills that could save Ohioans $2.4 billion and for the first time in years includes state-funded help to lower tax bills. The Senate now takes a look. Here’s Denise Callahan.

National political news of the week

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

• Tariff tiffs: Even as President Donald Trump was announcing trade deals during a trip to Asia, there were signs of dissent bubbling back on Capitol Hill among Republicans over Trump’s use of tariffs, as the Senate voted three times this week to lift a series of import duties levied by the White House. Here’s Jamie Dupree. • Growing concerns: The Trump administration is moving to overrule any state laws that may protect consumers’ credit reports from medical debt and other debt issues, the Associated Press reports. Ohio has a bipartisan bill up for consideration that would do exactly that.

***