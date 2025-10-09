OPN Oct. 9 send: Intoxicating hemp banned

Quick note: Our Voters Guide for this November’s election is up and running. You can check it out to see how candidates for myriad positions explain their stances in their own words.

DeWine executive order bans intoxicating hemp sales in Ohio

• The story: Two years after issuing an unheeded call for the Ohio General Assembly to regulate the sale of intoxicating hemp, Gov. Mike DeWine issued executive orders Wednesday to fully block sales in the state starting Tuesday. • The need: DeWine’s orders assert an “immediate need to address the dangers of intoxicating hemp and its serious threat to public health and safety,” evidenced by “hundreds” of calls fielded by Ohio Poison Control over the last several years regarding minors and intoxicating hemp poisoning. • The orders: A pair of orders allows the state to swiftly redefine the legal definition of hemp to exclude intoxicating hemp and simultaneously creates a “adulterated consumer emergency,” which compels retailers to get rid of their intoxicating hemp stock. • Critique: DeWine’s orders prompted questions over whether the governor has the executive authority to regulate intoxicating hemp sales. Those can be traced back to his own admission, in a January 2024 press conference, that he’d need the legislature to take action in order to get any significant safeguards into law. • Here’s my full story with Danny Susco.

Local tax asks face headwinds in November amid property tax, inflation frustration

• The story: Tax hikes on this November’s ballot face headwinds as local officials try to convince their citizens to greenlight additional taxes. Recent property revaluations, subsequent increases in property tax, overall tax burden, and the cost of living are all top of mind for many voters. • Property taxes: Joy Broedling, a volunteer in Warren County with the movement to abolish Ohio property taxes via constitutional amendment, has helped gather thousands of signatures since July. She said everyone she’s talked to who has signed the petition says one thing: they’re fed up. • Quote: “They can’t believe the legislators are doing this to us. (Homeowners) cannot afford it,” she said. “I’ve had my house for 50 years, and it was very reasonable when I moved here. None of the legislation or anything they’re trying to do is geared towards the property owners.” • Value for their money: If cities, townships and villages are to succeed in convincing voters to invest their money, they must be transparent and demonstrate the value of their services in residents’ everyday lives, said Bevan Schneck of the Ohio Municipal League. • Quote: “If they can make a good case that they provide a high quality of service or that infrastructure is sorely needed, they are more likely to succeed at the ballot box,” Schneck said.

Local political news of the week

• Split opinion: Members of the Montgomery County Board of Elections were split over whether to launch an investigation into the agency’s director for behavior one board member called “unbecoming of a person in his position.” Sydney Dawes has the story. • Development disagreement: As Trotwood politicians express opposition to the potential construction of a state mental health hospital on the former Hara Arena site, Harrison Twp. trustees indicate they’re in support of the proposed project. Aimee Hancock has the latest. • Group home cap: Dayton city commission, in a split vote, is moving forward with a draft to update zoning language to cap how many group homes can operate in the city, which has the highest concentration of group homes in the state. Here’s Cornelius Frolik and Sydney Dawes. • Wrongful death: Attorneys for the estate of a non-verbal boy with autism who died after he was allegedly struck by his mother’s boyfriend are suing Montgomery County and Clark County officials and agencies for wrongful death and negligence. Danny Susco and Cornelius Frolik have the story.

State political news of the week

• Incentives: Ohio offers big companies plenty of tax credits to launch new work sites and create jobs. But any return on that investment is often realized only slowly, if at all, a new report argues. Examples of successful — and less successful — incentives to fuel job creation can be seen in projects around the region and the state. Here’s Thomas Gnau. • Capital punishment: The Office of the Ohio Public Defender is finding itself at odds with the state attorney general and some Republican lawmakers as the former argues against adding nitrogen hypoxia as a legal means of execution. Here’s my story. • Baby Olivia: A newly introduced education bill in Ohio would require every public school in the state to teach lessons on “human growth and development” during pregnancy in grades three through 12, including the showing of a specific video produced by an anti-abortion group. Here’s my story.

National political news of the week

• Soybean sorrows: The soybean industry is vital to Ohio’s economic health, generating approximately $3 billion annually in direct sales and contributing an estimated $8 billion in indirect economic impact. But ongoing tariffs on China and stalled trade negotiations are putting financial pressure on Ohio farmers, including many locally. Eric Schwartzberg has the details. • Local committee: Dayton’s congressman invited a group of community leaders to serve as an advisory committee to explore options for a downtown Dayton building that was damaged by strong winds earlier this year. Here’s Cornelius Frolik and Sydney Dawes.

