OPN second send 2-22-24

This week, the big stories have centered on critiques of Dayton Republican Congressman Mike Turner for his public national security warning; Ohio’s recent Republican U.S. Senate primary debate; what you need to know in order to vote on March 19 and more.

I’ll detail those stories below. If you’d like to stay up-to-date with my reporting, consider giving me a follow at @AveryKreemer on X. Additionally, please send any questions, comments, concerns or tips you have over to me — I love hearing from readers. I can be reached at 614-981-1422 or at avery.kreemer@coxinc.com.

You can also follow our political and election coverage on our website and through our Ohio Politics Facebook page.

Dayton congressman criticized for publicly raising national security alarm

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Congressman Mike Turner, R-Dayton, a top-ranking intelligence committee member in D.C., has been criticized for his decision to publicly and vaguely raise alarm around Russia’s recent acquisition of a space-bound, anti-satellite weapon.

What happened: Turner, as chair of the House Intelligence Committee, warned on social media that he was authorized to brief members of Congress on a “serious national security threat,” before urging President Joe Biden to declassify the information for the public.

What it means: Americans aren’t in any imminent danger. Russia’s new tech only endangers satellites and isn’t functional yet. It could surely be a treaty-breaking problem and considerable threat down the road, but the White House, Russia, and various political commentators and opportunists have scorned Turner for raising alarm about a threat down the road.

The bottom line: It is uncommon for the House Intelligence Chair to immediately loop the public in on security concerns of this nature, which has caused several Republicans to wonder whether Turner — with his staunchly pro-Ukraine record — had ulterior motives in raising the alarm.

Regardless, the ordeal has raised the question of how much the public wants to know and ought to know about the various threats to American national security. As one reader told me, “I happen to support the notion that we need to be more transparent regarding the security issues that are ongoing.”

Ohio Republican Senate candidate profiles and takeaways from a recent forum

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Election dynamics: Ohio’s race for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate and the chance to unseat U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown — the only Ohio Democrat to win a statewide election in recent years — has shifted since former President Donald Trump endorsed Bernie Moreno, a businessman from Westlake who has never held public office.

The candidates and their stances: Earlier this week, Moreno faced off against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the former leader of the pack, and state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, two long-haul challengers seemingly undeterred by Trump’s recent endorsement.

Dayton Daily News reporter Lynn Hulsey provided some takeaways from the forum alongside profiles on each candidate, which can be used as a crash course to see how they might govern in D.C.

Voting in the March 19 primary? Here’s what you need to know

It’s easy for primary elections to sneak up on you. That’s why Dayton Daily News reporter Sydney Dawes went ahead and compiled all the deadlines and relevant information you need to know about so you can get your ballot in on time.

The voter registration deadline just passed, but early voting is now underway on most days until March 17. Check out this story for the details on when, how and where to vote.

Reminder: Ohio is now a voter ID state. Valid forms of identification include a non-expired Ohio driver license or a U.S. passport; invalid forms of identification include out-of-state driver licenses and Social Security cards. The complete list can be found at the Secretary of State website.

Local Political News of the Week

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

• Riverside voters will decide on a 4.95-mill property tax replacement levy to fund police operations on March 19. If passed, the tax would provide about $1.92 million annually to the city and cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $173 per year — a higher cost and higher return than Riverside’s current police levy, reports Nick Blizzard.

• Two Republican judges are in competition for a Montgomery County Domestic Relation Court seat this March, reports Sydney Dawes, who provided readers with profiles on both Jennifer Petrella and Jacqueline Gaines, a former Democrat. No Democrats filed to run for the seat, so the Republican nominee should be elected in November.

• Elections officials expect a lower-turnout primary due to an already-sheared presidential primary field, but local boards of elections are preparing for a busy year nonetheless, reports Sydney Dawes.

State Political News of the Week

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

• A state-sanctioned task force revealed new recommendations for how Ohio trains its police recruits in academies. State efforts have been underway for years to reform the curriculum, but it’s not entirely clear what aspects of the current minimum curriculum are under review. I spoke with police and local lawmakers with backgrounds in policing about what changes might be coming down the pike.

• State Teachers Retirement System director Bill Neville will remain on paid administrative leave through May 17 and is required to undergo training following a law firm’s investigation into his management style. Eileen McClory has that story.

• A Centerville stretch of I-675 will be one of 13 locations to get a newly unveiled rear-end crash relief system that will warn southbound drivers of oncoming slowdowns and bumper-to-bumper traffic. It’s one of many efforts by Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration to make Ohio roadways markedly safer by the time he’s out of office.

Federal Political News of the Week

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

• With U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance and Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, southwest Ohio is home to two Republican congressman on two polar extremes of the debate of how much funding the United States should supply to support Ukraine’s defense against invading Russian forces. DDN reporter Lynn Hulsey wrote about how the contrast illustrates a sharp divide between the establishment wing of the GOP and the populist and isolationist camps.

• As President Joe Biden pushes House Republicans to pass needed aid, he wants voters to understand that nearly two-thirds — or nearly $40 billion — of the money for Ukraine would actually go to U.S. factories spread out across the country including plants in Lima, Ohio and Scranton, Pennsylvania as well as Mesquite.

• By the end of last year, Massachusetts and Ohio established themselves among the country’s top 10 sports betting states by revenue, New Jersey and Illinois exceeded $1 billion in annual sports betting revenue for the first time, and New York topped all states with $1.69 billion, according to industry data analyzed by the Associated Press.