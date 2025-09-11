OPN Sept. 11 send: Ohio ICE arrests skyrocket

As always, I’m more than happy to take questions, tips, or concerns. I can be reached at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or on X at @AveryKreemer.

Local jails playing major role as ICE arrests in Ohio soar under Trump, new data shows

• The story: Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in Ohio skyrocketed in the first six months of this year as President Donald Trump makes good on his pledge to dramatically ramp up immigration enforcement, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of ICE data. • The numbers: ICE apprehended 1,546 people in Ohio through July 28 this year, compared to 828 in all of 2024 under President Joe Biden, according to government data provided by ICE in response to a FOIA request to the Deportation Data Project and analyzed by this news outlet. • Lower profile: This increased enforcement may not be visible to the public because instead of high-profile raids or sweeps in Ohio cities, federal agents are scooping up people from local jails, many of whom are awaiting trial or release. • Hotbed: The Butler and Montgomery county jails rank third and fourth, respectively, in the state for the number of inmates detained for ICE. The 100 ICE detainers at the Montgomery County Jail through June this year is more than double the number from the first half of 2024, the data shows. • Strategy: The ICE data supports statements from the administration that the agency is leaning heavily on local jails in its enforcement. While there have been high-profile enforcement actions in Ohio — including an Aug. 16 police operation at a nightclub in Fairfield that resulted in nearly 40 undocumented immigrants being arrested — the data suggests a large number of apprehensions took place at local jails. • Criticism: Lynn Tramonte, founder and executive director of the Ohio Immigration Alliance, said Trump’s promise to focus on violent criminals has gone unfulfilled. “He promised to focus on dangerous people and serious criminals, and the people he’s deporting mostly have no criminal record,” she said. “When they do have a criminal record, it’s for traffic violations.” • Here’s the full story from Michael Pitman and Josh Sweigart.

Dayton Rep proposes ‘banning the box’

• The story: The attention of some Ohio lawmakers, including Dayton Democrat Rep. Desiree Tims, is turning toward legislative efforts to block employers from inquiring about an applicant’s criminal history. • Also known as: Removing conviction history questions on job applications, both in the public and private sectors, is often referred to as a “fair chance” or “ban the box” law. • Precedent: Ohio is among 37 states, red and blue alike, that already have laws banning the box in public sector employment, according to the National Employment Law Project. Only 15 states, most of which lean Democratic, have extended that rule to the private sector. • Timing: Tims told this outlet that she plans on introducing a bill to the Ohio House once lawmakers return from summer recess. But, for months, a similar bipartisan proposal in the state Senate has been ignored. • Competing interests: Proposals to regulate private enterprise face an uphill battle in Ohio. “Broadly, we have concerns as a pro-business organization any time we restrict a private business from being able to conduct what they need in their hiring processes. That’s probably bottom line what the concerns are,” Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Stephanie Keinath told this outlet. • Here’s my full story.

Local political news of the week

• Brash tax: We posted an article this past week that illustrates the taxing burden of Shawn Wright, a resident of Butler County’s Lemon Twp., who has seen her property tax bill increase by 28% over the past two years despite her community’s tax levies remaining the same. Here’s the piece from Denise Callahan, Bryn Dippold and Josh Sweigart. • Flybys: The Dayton Police Department has used drones in limited circumstances for years, but the agency for the first time ever wants to deploy a drone that may get to incident locations before officers and emergency crews arrive. Here’s what Cornelius Frolik learned. • Competition: Now that political candidates have been certified, it’s confirmed that Montgomery County will see more than 30 contested races in the upcoming election on Nov. 4. Sydney Dawes’ story can help you learn about your races.

State political news of the week

• Mandate: After taking part in a high-profile state investigation involving a fellow lawmaker in 2024 regarding alleged child abuse, state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., now aims to make all of Ohio’s elected officials mandatory child abuse reporters. Here’s my story. • On the map: Ohio Democrats made the first move in what may be a drawn-out congressional redistricting process this week by unveiling a proposed map that would change Ohio Republicans’ 10-to-5 advantage to 8-to-7. They call it constitutional, compact, and competitive. Here’s my story. • Local role: Three Dayton-area lawmakers were appointed to the state’s Joint Committee on Congressional Redistricting, which will vet the legislature’s attempt at drawing new federal legislative districts before the end of the month. Here’s my story.

National political news of the week

• At large: The sniper who assassinated Charlie Kirk is believed to have jumped off a roof and fled into a neighborhood after firing one shot and has not been identified, authorities said Thursday in disclosing they have recovered a high-powered, bolt-action rifle they believe was used in the attack and are reviewing video footage of the person they believe was responsible. The Associated Press has the latest. • Fledgling pledge: Worried that national Democrats have lost their focus after a 2024 election defeat and the return of Donald Trump to the White House, a southwest Ohio Democrat in Congress is trying to steer his party toward his new “Pledge to America.” Here’s Jamie Dupree. • Local forum: Next Monday marks the beginning of the 2025 Ohio Defense & Aerospace Forum, which will feature top officers and decision-makers from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and beyond. Thomas Gnau has the story.

