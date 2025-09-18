OPN Sept. 18 send:

***

Ohio bill would require watermarks on AI-generated images

• Wider look: As artificial intelligence services become increasingly ubiquitous, states are looking to — and some are passing — bills to regulate some of the more nefarious uses of AI.

• Here in Ohio: One proposal being vetted by the Ohio General Assembly, Senate Bill 163, has garnered support from the state and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

• Focus: The legislation focuses on AI’s ability to generate so-called deepfakes, which are fabricated videos, images or audio recordings that use someone’s likeness, often without the consent of that person. It proposes a three-pronged approach.

• Part I: First, it would require all AI-generated images to come with a watermark signaling the image is indeed fabricated, and it makes it a civil violation to remove that watermark for the purpose of concealing where the image came from.

• Part II: Second, the bill would make it a third-degree felony for a person to make or transmit any artificially generated depiction of a minor; and a fourth-degree felony to possess any “simulated obscene material” of anyone.

• Part III: Third, the bill would expand Ohio’s definition of identity fraud, making it illegal to use a “replica of a person’s persona” with the intent to defraud, pressure someone into a financial decision, damage a person’s reputation, depict someone in a sexually suggestive way, or “for the purposes of violating child enticement or child obscenity laws.”

• Quote: “I think there are a number of people that see the problems with creating something that looks exactly like somebody else in a compromising position, (or) using somebody’s voice to commit identity fraud,“ said bill sponsor Sen. Bill Blessing, R-Colerain Twp. ”You know, there are all sorts of things that this can be used for. I think the General Assembly recognizes we’ve got to work on this.”

• Here’s my full story on the legislation.