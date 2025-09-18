OPN Sept. 18 send:

This week, I have details on several bills making their way through the Ohio Statehouse, including an attempt to regulate AI and a proposal to combat political violence.
As always, I’m more than happy to take questions, tips, or concerns. I can be reached at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or on X at @AveryKreemer.
***
Ohio bill would require watermarks on AI-generated images
Credit: Staff
Credit: Staff
• Wider look: As artificial intelligence services become increasingly ubiquitous, states are looking to — and some are passing — bills to regulate some of the more nefarious uses of AI.
• Here in Ohio: One proposal being vetted by the Ohio General Assembly, Senate Bill 163, has garnered support from the state and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
• Focus: The legislation focuses on AI’s ability to generate so-called deepfakes, which are fabricated videos, images or audio recordings that use someone’s likeness, often without the consent of that person. It proposes a three-pronged approach.
• Part I: First, it would require all AI-generated images to come with a watermark signaling the image is indeed fabricated, and it makes it a civil violation to remove that watermark for the purpose of concealing where the image came from.
• Part II: Second, the bill would make it a third-degree felony for a person to make or transmit any artificially generated depiction of a minor; and a fourth-degree felony to possess any “simulated obscene material” of anyone.
• Part III: Third, the bill would expand Ohio’s definition of identity fraud, making it illegal to use a “replica of a person’s persona” with the intent to defraud, pressure someone into a financial decision, damage a person’s reputation, depict someone in a sexually suggestive way, or “for the purposes of violating child enticement or child obscenity laws.”
• Quote: “I think there are a number of people that see the problems with creating something that looks exactly like somebody else in a compromising position, (or) using somebody’s voice to commit identity fraud,“ said bill sponsor Sen. Bill Blessing, R-Colerain Twp. ”You know, there are all sorts of things that this can be used for. I think the General Assembly recognizes we’ve got to work on this.”
Proposed Ohio House bill calls for stronger penalties for political violence
Credit: NYT
Credit: NYT
• The story: Two Ohio House Republicans say they’re introducing a bill that would increase the state’s criminal penalties for politically motivated violence following last week’s assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
• Trend: Kirk’s assassination in Utah is the latest example of high-profile political violence in America. It follows the targeted killing in June of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband.
• Changes: The bill makes two proposals: First, it would elevate politically motivated murders to be classified as aggravated murder, which would carry a mandatory life sentence without parole and make the crime eligible for the death penalty. Second, it would create a “political motivation” specification, which can be added to violent felonies to add a mandatory additional 10-year sentence.
• Quote: “We must honor Charlie’s memory not with silence, but with action,” said Rep. Josh Williams, R-Sylvania, who introduced the bill alongside Rep. Jack Daniels, R-New Franklin. “Violence based on political beliefs is a direct threat to our democracy, and this legislation ensures that such violence is punished to the fullest extent of the law.”
• Status: The proposal is currently awaiting a bill number and subsequent committee assignment.
Local political news of the week
• Gold news: The Ohio Attorney General’s Office recently told Miami Twp. officials it intends to initiate removal proceedings against the township’s fiscal officer, because the state auditor found “clear and convincing evidence” he knowingly broke laws related to that role. Eric Schwartzberg has the details.
• Faith leaders: Amid the rise of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in Ohio, local faith leaders are highlighting the plight of immigrants in the Dayton region, emphasizing a need to foster welcoming communities. Aimee Hancock has the story.
• Elections split: A split along party lines means the Montgomery County Board of Elections will not schedule a hearing to consider whether a candidate for Kettering city council can appeal his exclusion from the Nov. 4 ballot. An elections board member calls the inaction “political.” Here’s that story.
State political news of the week
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
• Medical debt: State lawmakers are debating a bipartisan Ohio House bill that looks to stop Ohioans’ medical debt from being reflected in their credit scores, along with capping that debt at 3% interest. Here’s my story.
• Tax tracking: Ohio House Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp., is sponsoring legislation to track how every public dollar in Ohio — from state agencies to counties to cities to public library districts and more — is raised and spent. Here’s my story.
• Pension tension: At the behest of education unions, a common pleas judge paused implementation of a recent state law that would have affected the makeup of the State Teachers Retirement System board, or STRS. Here’s Eileen McClory.
National political news of the week
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
• Kirk and Vance: Vice President JD Vance traveled to Utah last week to meet with the family of Charlie Kirk, a man Vance credits with his political rise. Here’s my story.
• Joby: A Dayton-bound producer of flying taxis will participate in a White House push to integrate a new type of aircraft into the nation’s airspace. Here’s Thomas Gnau.
• Downsizing limits: As the 2025 Ohio Defense & Aerospace Forum kicks off in Dayton, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, backs a legislative amendment to limit federally driven downsizing of military health care facilities. Here’s Thomas Gnau.
***