OPN Sept. 25 send: Redistricting

GOP calls Dem-proposed Ohio congressional map ‘textbook’ gerrymandering, offers no alternative

• The story: Ohio Democrats defended a proposed redistricting update this week that would create eight Republican congressional districts and seven Democratic districts through 2030.

• Debate: Much of this week’s debate centered around a map “unduly” favoring one party over the other.

• Democrat view: Democrats argued that the state’s current maps, which produced a 10-to-5 congressional advantage for Republicans in the last two election cycles, disproportionately favor the GOP. They say Ohioans, on average, have split their vote 55%-to-45% in statewide, partisan elections over the past decade.

• Quote: “This is an eight-to-seven state, and we should have congressional maps that reflect that,” said House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn, D-Cincinnati, who had the first at-bat of the redistricting season. “Because, when we have competitive districts, voters get to choose their candidates. They get to have people vie for their vote, and we end up with policies that reflect the will of where most voters are.”

• Republican view: Republicans, meanwhile, suggested the Democrats’ proposal works backwards, by aiming to draw the congressional boundary lines in a specific way as to reduce the minority party’s current disadvantage.

• Quote: “It really sounds like the overriding goal of your map is just to engineer, artificially, more seats that Democrats can win,” Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, said to Isaacsohn. “How is that not the textbook definition of gerrymandering?”

• More to come: It’s unlikely the legislature will meet its deadline of passing a bipartisan map before the end of the month, which means a seven-member, GOP-controlled commission will have the next month to come up with its own bipartisan plan.