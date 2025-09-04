OPN Sept. 4 send: Will Dayton homicides bring National Guard?

As always, I’m more than happy to take questions, tips, or concerns. I can be reached at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or on X at @AveryKreemer.

Dayton homicide rate among nation’s highest as Trump sends troops to high-crime cities

• The story: As President Donald Trump proposes sending the National Guard to Chicago and Baltimore after deploying them in Washington D.C. purportedly to address crime, federal data shows Dayton among the nation’s highest-crime cities. • The stats: FBI crime data indicate that Dayton last year had the seventh highest homicide rate in the nation per capita, which was higher than Chicago and Washington, D.C. Dayton also had a significantly higher rate of violent crime than Chicago or the nation’s capital. Dayton had more auto thefts and burglaries per capita than those two cities and Baltimore. • Remediation efforts: Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. told this news outlet that the city is taking important steps to fight crime and improve safety. “These rankings reflect complex challenges, including concentrated poverty and social inequities, but they do not capture the full scope of our efforts to make Dayton safer.” • Guard concerns?: The mayor did not answer questions about whether he is concerned that Trump could send the National Guard to Dayton. There is no indication that Trump is considering sending troops to any of Ohio’s cities, despite drawing attention to places like Cincinnati and Akron. So far, Trump’s sights have been set on states with Democratic governors. • Further comparison: Last year, the city of Dayton had more rape cases, burglaries, auto vehicle thefts and arsons per capita than Baltimore, Chicago and Washington, D.C. The Gem City ranked seventh in the nation for burglaries, eighth for rape reports, ninth for auto thefts and 13th for all violent crime.

• Here’s the full story from Cornelius Frolik as rhetoric around crime ramps up.

2026 Election roundup: Who’s running in statewide races at this point?

• The article: We’re still months away from a candidacy deadline, but I figured it would be a good time to snapshot of candidates running for statewide office in 2026, an election that will seat new officials in all five of Ohio’s executive offices and decide a U.S. Senate seat and two Ohio Supreme Court spots. • Governor: You probably know this one. Vivek Ramaswamy, already wielding endorsements from President Donald Trump and the Ohio GOP, is an expected favorite against former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton. Both candidates are so far enjoying a relatively clear field, but they’re rumored to potentially face some intra-party challenges from Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel, a Republican, and former Congressman Tim Ryan, a Democrat. • U.S. Senate: A race of national importance, current U.S. Sen. Jon Husted — appointed to the seat temporarily to fill in for Vice President JD Vance — will be fighting to stave off Sherrod Brown, a Democrat who lost his longtime U.S. Senate seat to GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno last year. • Secretary of State: This is a crowded field. On the GOP side, the opening has drawn in Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and Marcell Strbich of Montgomery County. Both are running on the promise to eliminate voting machines in favor of paper ballots and to require citizenship checks. Democrats — former House Minority Leader Allison Russo and Bryan Hambley, a Warren County doctor are running on expanded access to voting.

• For the rest of the races, check out my full story.

Local political news of the week

• Labor woes: In honor of Labor Day this week, Dayton Daily News reporter Thomas Gnau took a look at Dayton’s changing manufacturing industry, which has dwindled significantly in recent decades. Here’s his story. • Bus pass: Dayton Public Schools Friday announced late last week that its request was granted to temporarily block a state law that forbade the district from using RTA buses to transport high school students. Cornelius Frolik and Eric Schwartzberg have the story. • Lawmaker goals: Seven state lawmakers who represent various parts of the Miami Valley region say they expect to be very busy when they return to Columbus, where they hope to tackle issues ranging from tort reform to marijuana prohibitions to removing criminal history questions on job applications. Here’s Cornelius Frolik.

State political news of the week

• Redistricting: Ohioans with a penchant for maps, fair representation and participating in the political process can begin submitting their own congressional redistricting plans to the state as lawmakers prep for an imminent redistricting process. Here’s my story. • Guns in school: Most Ohio schools don’t arm their staff, but the number of public and charter schools with at least one armed member of staff or security has ticked upwards to 97, as of August. Here’s Eileen McClory. • At a crossroads: Ohio’s major passenger train advocacy group is railing against the state’s updated rail plan, which they say underplays passenger train expansion and places too much focus on freight rail. Here’s my story. • Primary fight: Republicans lining up in a bid to replace state Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, in Ohio’s Statehouse include the Creech-endorsed mayor of Trenton, a former state lawmaker, and a University of Cincinnati law student. Here’s my story.

National political news of the week

• Warren; no peace: U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, spoke at a rare town hall Wednesday and was met with a lively and what he called a “disruptive” crowd that frequently laughed, booed, or shouted. Here’s Bryn Dippold. • Censure mishap: U.S. Rep. Mike Turner’s vote this week against a GOP effort to censure a U.S. House Democrat from New Jersey charged with assaulting federal law enforcement officers drew heated rebukes from conservatives in online forums. He says it was an accident. Here’s Jamie Dupree. • Never the bride: President Trump has chosen, once again, to locate U.S. Space Command in Huntsville, Alabama, after his first time doing so in 2021 was undone by President Joe Biden. V.P. JD Vance said he lobbied for it to come to Ohio. Here’s Thomas Gnau.

