Paperless Billing Terms and Conditions

By consenting to receive a paperless bill statement online, you acknowledge that: (i) you will no longer receive paper bills in the mail, (ii) you will receive an e-mail informing you when your monthly bill is ready at the Dayton Daily News Self Service Portal at https://myaccount.daytondailynews.com/dn/ebill/invoices, and (iii) all billing-related communications from the Dayton Daily News will shift to electronic delivery. Any billing notices may be in an industry-standard format such as HTML or PDF. These notices include, but are not limited to, monthly bill availability, payment due date, and other billing-related information that the Dayton Daily News is required by law to provide or make available to our subscribers in writing and which Dayton Daily News distributes to its subscribers receiving paper delivery of their monthly bill statements by inclusion in a bill statement mailing.
You are responsible for maintaining a current email address in the Dayton Daily News Self Service Portal at all times. You agree that, by providing an email address, you are authorizing the Dayton Daily News to provide billing information to you through the Dayton Daily News Self Service Portal. If you need to update your email address, you may do so in the Dayton Daily News Self Service Portal at any time. You understand and acknowledge that, if Dayton Daily News is unable to deliver notice to you through email, any required information will be made available to you by the Dayton Daily News on the Dayton Daily News Self Service Portal. You agree and acknowledge that it is your responsibility to log in to the Dayton Daily News Self Service Portal to access this information and that any notification from Dayton Daily News to your email address is provided as a courtesy only.
Failure to receive a notification does not change your responsibility to make timely payments to the Dayton Daily News. The Dayton Daily News is not responsible for failed notifications to the email address you have provided. If the Dayton Daily News receives notification that an email sent to you was undeliverable, paperless billing for your account will be automatically deactivated and a paper bill statement will be mailed to your physical address for the current billing cycle and future billing cycles. After receiving a paper bill statement, you may consent to receive paperless billing again by logging into the Dayton Daily News Self Service Portal and reselecting the paperless billing option.
You may cancel paperless billing at any time and request to receive a paper bill by going to the Dayton Daily News Self Service Portal and changing your bill delivery preference.
The Dayton Daily News reserves the right to change these terms and conditions at any time and to provide notice to you electronically. By accepting these terms, you acknowledge that you: (i) can access and read these terms; (ii) can access your paperless bill as described above; (iii) consent to receiving your bill exclusively through electronic means; and (iv) have the authority to accept and receive paperless billing (and, if applicable, discontinue receiving a paper bill) for this Dayton Daily News account, including the authority to agree to the terms herein. The Dayton Daily News Privacy Policy can be found here.